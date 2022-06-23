• Lindsay Newton, a biochemistry major from Athens, was named to Coastal Carolina University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
• Ashlee Welch of Athens was named to Elmhurst University's spring 2022 dean's list.
• Decatur's Carson Campbell, a junior enrolled in the School of Music, was named to Mercer University's president's list for the spring 2022 semester.
• Tyler Founds of Decatur and Makayla Jones of Tanner completed Troy University's IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the fall 2022 semester.
• Morgan Moseley (dean's list) and Madalynn Owen (president's list), both of Decatur, were named to spring 2022 honors lists at Gadsden State Community College.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.