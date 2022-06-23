• Lindsay Newton, a biochemistry major from Athens, was named to Coastal Carolina University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

• Ashlee Welch of Athens was named to Elmhurst University's spring 2022 dean's list.

• Decatur's Carson Campbell, a junior enrolled in the School of Music, was named to Mercer University's president's list for the spring 2022 semester.

• Tyler Founds of Decatur and Makayla Jones of Tanner completed Troy University's IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the fall 2022 semester.

• Morgan Moseley (dean's list) and Madalynn Owen (president's list), both of Decatur, were named to spring 2022 honors lists at Gadsden State Community College.

— R. Sirvell Carter

