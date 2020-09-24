• The following local residents graduated from the University of Alabama during its summer commencement.
Athens: Daniel Baskins (Bachelor of Arts), Jennifer Gresham (Doctor of Philosophy), Dakota Mccurley (Bachelor of Arts), Jonathan Moss (Master of Library & Information Studies), John Williams (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Kayla Wilson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Decatur: Timothy Burgess (Master of Arts), Molly Looney (Master of Science in Nursing), Peyton Manthey (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Marilyn Scott (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Emily Stafford (Master of Social Work)
Elkmont: Kaitlin Carroll (Bachelor of Arts), Raymond Tribble (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences)
Falkville: Kelsey Black (Bachelor of Arts), Hylton Molzof (Doctor of Philosophy), Christina Stacy (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences)
Hartselle: Kasey Barger (Master of Science in Nursing), Shelby Harris (Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering), Jaxon Peebles (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Paula Wade (Master of Science in Nursing)
• Decatur resident Jason Edward Collins graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership as a part of the summer 2020 class.
• Molly Green and Jessica Thompson, both of Hartselle, and Tyler King, of Hillsboro, recently graduated from Gadsden State Community College.
• The following local residents were named to the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's) and dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above during summer term at the University of Alabama.
Athens: Brooklyn Berthiaume (dean's list)
Decatur: Isabella Harris (dean's list), Justin McCleskey (president's list)
Falkville: Kelsey Black (president's list), Christina Stacy (president's list)
Hartselle: Kaley Loyd (dean's list)
Town Creek: Rebecca Hennigan (president's list)
• Valdarian Ramone Collier of Athens and Emma Frances Reeder of Decatur were named to the president's list at Southern Miss. The president’s list includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s).
• Jackson Cook, a senior nursing student at Jacksonville State University, has been selected as the first recipient of the LTC Gary and Angela Dubois Endowed Scholarship established by Gary and Angie Dubois for students graduating from Elkmont High School who attend Jacksonville State University.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.