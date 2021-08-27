• The following local students received degrees from The University of Alabama during its 2021 summer commencement:
Athens: Sarah Besh (Master of Tax Accounting), Sydney Fussell (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Benjamin Noel (Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics)
Decatur: Hannah Appleton (Bachelor of Science), Jada Barker (Bachelor of Science in Education), Abdul Rahman Barrie (Master of Science), Khadejha Brown (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Olivia Coursey (Master of Social Work), Misty Lemmond (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), David Mueller (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), William Rawson (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Diamones Spraggins (Master of Arts)
Elkmont: Ellen Davis (Bachelor of Science in Education)
Lester: Brody Gilliam (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Moulton: Lillie Mccullough (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering)
Trinity: William Braidfoot (Bachelor of Science in Geology)
— R. Sirvell Carter
