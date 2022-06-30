• The University of Alabama awarded degrees to the following local residents during its spring 2022 commencement ceremonies:
Ardmore: Jason Sheth (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
Athens: Addison Atchley (Bachelor of Social Work), Johnny Benson (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Tyler Brewer (Bachelor of Science in Education), Mary Bunnell (Bachelor of Science), Nicholas Clayton (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Dakota Cox (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Neal Flaherty (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Jackson Gaston (Bachelor of Science in Chemistry), Erin Gray (Educational Specialist), Heather Greenlee (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Tyler Ivey (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Lauren Jett (Bachelor of Music), Jacob McNairy (Bachelor of Science in Education), Dakota Mccurley (Master of Science), Sierra Napoleon (Bachelor of Arts), Michael Renfroe (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering), Alice Tjarks (Master of Social Work), Lauren Vianco (Bachelor of Arts), Justin Vincent (Bachelor of Arts), Susan Walker (Educational Specialist), Meredith Ward (Bachelor of Science), Tyler Williams (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Danville: Heather Grimes (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering), Taylor Kennedy (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences)
Decatur: Katherine Ambrose (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration and Master of Science), Blakely Banks (Bachelor of Arts), Lynn Buckner (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Elaine Burdeshaw (Master of Social Work), Ann Chappell (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences., Bailey Founds (Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Grace Fuller (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Sydney Glasgow (Bachelor of Science in Education), Caroline Gregory (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Isabella Harris (Bachelor of Arts), Grant Higdon (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Logan Johnson (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Samuel Jones (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Karsyn Lemley (Bachelor of Arts), Trace Lentz (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Trenton McAdams (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Sidney Minor (Master of Social Work), Emily Moye (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Master of Science), Giovanni Orozco (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Rachel Poovey (Bachelor of Science in Education), Walker Pritchett (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering), Maya Rodgers (Bachelor of Arts), Kelsey Self (Bachelor of Social Work), Jacob Smith (Bachelor of Science in Education), Abigail Tubbs (Master of Accountancy), Lauren Vermeire (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Raven Thompson (Master of Social Work)
Elkmont: Tanner Eaves (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Falkville: Emily Mickelson (Master of Arts)
Hartselle: Laney Davis (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Ethan Ellis (Bachelor of Science), Brett Hall (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Ashton Johnson (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science), Dalton Kulick (Bachelor of Music), Logan Sparkman (Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences), Joshua Speed (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)
Hillsboro: Sarah Sawyer (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration)
Lacey's Spring: Victor Lamb (Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences), Amanda Mahan (Master of Social Work), Molly Reese (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Samuel Watson (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science)
Lester: Raina Hooie (Bachelor of Arts)
Moulton: Emma Givens (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), Anna Louallen (Master of Science), Maggie Ray (Bachelor of Science in Education), Sydney Terry (Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering)
Somerville: Bobbie Mason (Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration), Brandon Mason (Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering)
Valhermoso Springs: Cameron Handley (Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training)
• Andrew Gates of Decatur (president's list) and Houston Strickland of Eva (dean's list) were named to spring 2022 honors lists at Lawson State Community College.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.