• The following local residents graduated during Jacksonville State University's fall 2021 commencement:
Athens: Shanell Carmichael, Melissa Murphy
Decatur: Katelyn Bowling, Audrey Dean, Kayli Jones, Taylor McGuire
Hartselle: Paige Blackwood, Kristie Johnson, Emma Lindsey, Zeth Malcom, Julie McGough
Somerville: Alexandra Cooley
Town Creek: Stinson Harrison
• The following local residents were named to fall 2021 honors lists at Jacksonville State University:
President's list
Ardmore: William Hughes, Brayan Guevara
Athens: Melissa Murphy, Luke Haymon, Shanell Carmichael
Courtland: Kaitlyn Letson
Decatur: Heidi Hughes, Ethan Ward, Caroline Jones
Elkmont: Caleb Christ
Eva: Andrew Carroll
Falkville: Makenzie Hill
Hartselle: Kristie Johnson, Caleb Simmons, Walker Young
Lacey's Spring: Laura Turner, Alexandra Brown
Moulton: Morgan Carroll, Mackenzie Sandlin
Somerville: Kimberly Hillis
Town Creek: Nissi Clingan
Dean's list
Ardmore: Luke Hogan, Chloe Collins, Grant Cheatham
Athens: Arcadia Lopez
Danville: Katie Slayton
Decatur: Audrey Dean, Jada Staten, Mary Livingston, Clayton Winegardner
Elkmont: Anna Cook
Hartselle: Samantha Drake, Emma Lindsey, Rachel Veal, Paige Blackwood
Town Creek: Stinson Harrison
• The following local residents were named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Samford University:
Athens: William Lawrence, Rachel Brinkley, John Jones
Decatur: Meredith Nichols, Grace Burleson, Lauren Jones, Meredith Lindsay, Kruti Patel
Hartselle: Mildred Evans, Brianna Veal, McKenna Wright, Juliet Bryant
Lacey's Spring: Lucas Kennemer
Lester: Elayna Navas
Somerville: Raegan Jenkins
• Anna Barker, of Trinity, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with Concentration in Elementary Education, Mikayla Behel, of Athens, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Jolie Green, of Athens, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, each were named on Freed-Hardeman University's President's List.
• Srishti Garg of Decatur earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Samford students Forrest Hyde and Victoria Waters, both of Decatur, and Jacob McWhorter of Trinity were named to the fall 2021 Cumberland School of Law dean's list.
• Ross Baker of Decatur graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2021. Baker, who is a Business Administration major, received a Master of Business Administration degree in the graduate school.
• Caitlyn Russ of Athens was named to the fall 2021 Dean's Honor roll at the University of Mississippi.
• Callie Horne of Athens, Annalaura Swinea of Decatur, Meredith Sides and Emeri Nosal, both of Hartselle, and Brigitte Reed of Laceys Spring each were named to the University of Mississippi's fall 2021 Chancellor's Honor Roll.
• Brae Priesing of Decatur was named to the fall 2021 dean's list at University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI).
• The following local residents were 2021 Fall/Term 2 graduates from Troy University:
Athens: Anna Sharp
Decatur: Lauren Woolf, Jasmon Okoroafo
Hartselle: Breanna Knight, Halie Nicholson
Moulton: Kerri Wallace
Trinity: Hunter Carpenter
The Fall Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 2 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
• James Shackelford of Decatur was named to Austin Peay State University's fall 2021 dean's list.
• Avery Balch and Smith Coon, both of Decatur, were named to Birmingham-Southern College's fall 2021 dean's list.
• Adeline M Metzger (president's list) and Valdarian Ramone Collier (dean's list), both of Athens, were named to fall 2021 honors lists at Southern Miss.
• The following local residents were named to fall 2021 honors lists at Wallace State Community College:
President’s List
Athens: Savannah R. McConnell, Bentley Pruitt Vaughan
Danville: Caylee A. Brown, Madalyn Joy Holladay, Andrew Tyler LaFavor, Kelsey Faith Netherton
Decatur: Peyton Forrest Graham, Katrina Elizabeth Rotermund
Eva: Taylor Brooke Dudley, Chloe E. Shadden
Falkville: Julie Elizabeth Beavers, Cutter Reynolds Green, Abigail Katherine Lopez, Shelby S. Ricketts, Alexia Nicole Shadix, Kiya Jo Steele, Emily Hannah Wilhite
Hartselle: Amber Michelle Davis, Victoria Elizabeth Hughes, Jennifer Diane Lucas, Dee Ann McCormick, Zachary Miller, Caitlyn A. Robinson, Kaiya Jordan Weida Butler, Hannah Mackenzie Wiley
Lacey's Spring: Mathew Carson Ary, Sussudia R. Webb
Moulton: Ally Dawn Amerson, Jaycie Samantha Barkley, Courtney T. Breeding, Lillyanna Nichole Cartee
Somerville: Narayana Edgar Amaya-Taylor, Morgan R. Kimbrough
Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Brooke Davis
Dean’s List
Ardmore: Ashley Katherine Reese
Athens: Mackenzie Kristen Davis, Karla Ann Hildebrand, Jasper Nehemiah Stanley
Danville: Cara Michelle Jewellson, Austin Joseph Johnson, Molly Grace Turner
Decatur: Ashley Nicole Clem, Alana L. Griffin, Cassie Allison Stone
Elkmont: Leighton Elizabeth Barksdale, Cassidy Alexis Ridgeway
Eva: Nicholas Aaron Benefield, Austin McClain Childers Bentley, Abbagail M. Brown, Robert Bennett Johnson, John Michael Craig Landers
Falkville: Elijah Jordan Bradford, Joanna Michelle Byrd, Lisa Marie Cole, Luis C. Esquivel, Alexander Brice Hamilton, Symon Wayne Joiner, Caleb Nathaniel Sharpe, April Marie Turner
Hartselle: Emily Celeste Crouch, Jarrod Bryant Galloway, Hudson Drake Harden, McKenzie Nicole Klocek, Jillian Lynn Martin, Carley Marie Mills, Lindsey M. Mills, Makenzie L. Smith, Peyton F. Thompson, Xander Kain Waddell, Hannah Dawn Watson, Lisa Ann Wesby Lindley, Brock Howell White
Moulton: Taylor Grace Barkley, Kayla Haven Cannady, Harlie M. Fields, Leslie D. Hood
Somerville: Olivia A. Estes, Brylee F. Hollaway
— R. Sirvell Carter
