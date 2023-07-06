The following local residents were named to the president's and dean's lists at The University of Alabama for spring 2023:
President's List
Athens: Kristen Beasley, Olivia McCurry, Jenny Renfroe, Braden Tuten, Madelyn Farmer, Cecilia Toscano, Ella Black, Connor Higgins, Charles Baldo, Katherine Crews, Brebhinn Holt, Hannah Roberts, Caroline Scarbel, Anne Ward
Decatur: Victoria Fros, Julia Sturges, Adriana Valladares, Tegwen Buckner, Lauren Cagle, Jonathan Dashner, Brina Harden, Spencer Lott, Annabelle May, Hope Moebes, Wesley Betterton, Lily Clowers, Rachel Crow, Jonathan Folger, Mary Jackson, Addison Nails, John Peters, Emilia Suggs, Elaine Weirich, Katherine Barnett, Nicole Harris, Lauren Hudson, Abbey Stephens, Cassandra Truitt, Kyleigh Wright
Eva: Audrey Woodruff, John Woodruff
Falkville: James Garnerm
Hartselle: Liam Davis, Jacob Garrison, Gavin Jared, Jordan Carmack, Jacob McDonald, Larsen Murphy, Marc Pettus, Greyson Taylor, Emilee Boster, Natalie Dalrymple, Julya McMinemon, Alexis Williams, Mark Leynard Cera, Connor Hughes, Ryan Morgan, Elizabeth Pettus, Braxton Quattlebaum, Alia Wright
Lacey’s Spring: Avalee Bean, James Overstreet
Mooresville: James McCrary
Moulton: Delanie Compton, Madelyn Ray, Maggie Shelton, Patricia Smith
Somerville: Timothy Dial
Town Creek: Matthew Letson
Trinity: Chandler James
Dean’s List
Athens: Vivienne Allen, Haley Morgan, Summer Perry, Brooklynn Coleman, Dalton Hall, Phoenix Marcova, Emma Johnson, William Calatrello, Tannon Griggs, Lucille McCurry, Ella Romine, Kadence Jackson, Jayden Jones, Ashton Parmley, Breelyn Phillips, Davis Seibert, Elizabeth Spaulding, Marilyn Swint, Ansley Whitaker, William Woodall, Kingsley Tucker
Decatur: Mary DeCurtins, Alyson Burroughs, Ashleigh Burroughs, Savannah Blankenship, Seaborn Chappell, Mary Gregory, Slaten Hamilton, Alexandria Joseph, Mason Lentz, Lauren McGillick, Jordan Parker, Tamyra Tidwell, John Sturges, Hannah Ameri, Mackenzie Bogue, Jamie Brown, Grace Higdon, Kameron Kirby, Joshua Martin, Cooper Murphree, Ernest Smith, Marley Froscello, Brody Long, Xiran Shu
Elkmont: Kenneth Wilhelm
Falkville: Kelsey Crow, Laney Hulsey
Hartselle: Peyton Owens, Eric Rabadan, Donna Ferguson, Jeffrey Hayes, Michael McKee, William Miller, Shelby Moore, Dylan Peek, Walter Shelton, Ashlyn Ward, Mary Wooten, Joshua Carmack, Brinkley Cottingham, Sarah Fox, Elijah Kellick, John Orr, Emma Broadfoot, Aydrian Legree, Maggie McCleskey, Jacob Ryan, Eli Terry
Lacey’s Spring: Brennan Davis
Lester: Jack Cornelius
Moulton: Laura Lunsford, Kathrine Phillips
Somerville: Lauren McKee, Charstel Walsh
Tanner: Abigail Dempsey
• Corum Carlie of Decatur, a student at Morgan County Schools Technology Park (Somerville), was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Esthetics at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.
