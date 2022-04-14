• Hannah Blevins of Decatur was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Samford University.
• Jordan Hale of Hartselle and John Woodruff of Eva were students inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society at the University of Alabama.
• Jena Lancaster of Ardmore was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of North Carolina Wilmington.
— R. Sirvell Carter
