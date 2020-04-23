The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Alabama.
Decatur: Karen Ochoa-Reyes, Austin Smith
Athens: Margaret Carpenter, Tiffani Dunaway, Tyler Byford, Reid Homan
Danville: Mattie Puckett
Elkmont: Jackson Miller
Hartselle: Hannah Campbell, Savanna Naylor
Moulton: Preston Montgomery
— Sirvell Carter
