The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Alabama.

Decatur: Karen Ochoa-Reyes, Austin Smith

Athens: Margaret Carpenter, Tiffani Dunaway, Tyler Byford, Reid Homan

Danville: Mattie Puckett

Elkmont: Jackson Miller

Hartselle: Hannah Campbell, Savanna Naylor

Moulton: Preston Montgomery

— Sirvell Carter

