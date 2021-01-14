• The following local residents have been named to Troy University's chancellor's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Athens: Abigail Hollis, Noemi Flores Guzman, Alex Cole, Cameron Tribble, McKenzie Dahlke
Decatur: Ella Sanders, John Lyons, Neelie Miller, Tanya Romero, Katie Springer
Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Claire Grammer, Alexis Patterson, Maegan Malkmus
The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
• The following local residents have been named to Troy University's provost's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Athens: Mace Schneekloth, Anna Sharp, Savannah McDowell
Decatur: Lillie Warner, Hannah Hogan, Bryson Wilburn, Taylor Dean
Hartselle: Justin Fletcher, Allie Nicholson, Jameson Lawrence, Mary Adams
Lester: Abigail McLemore
Trinity: Kristina Beard
• The following local residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at Gadsden State Community College.
Decatur: Jenna Halbrooks, Madalynn Owen
Somerville: Joan Lang
• Francisca Arroyo of was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Gadsden State Community College.
• Local Gadsden State Cardinal athletes were named to the Alabama Community College Conference Fall 2020 Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll by achieving a 3.00 GPA or higher. Local student-athletes named to the Honor Roll include Joanie Lang of Somerville, Maegan Milligan of Moulton, Madalyn Owen of Priceville, all from women’s volleyball.
• Riley Droppleman of Athens, a biology major, qualified for the University of Kentucky's Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List.
• Freshmen Jennifer Patterson of Hartselle and Haley Patterson of Athens have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the Austin Peay State University Fall 2021 semester.
• Erin Matthews, a Junior Studio Art major from Athens, was named to the Bob Jones University's dean's list.
• Jennifer Rhodes of Hartselle made the dean's list for the fall semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.
• Christian Bolden, a biology major from Hillsboro, was named to Shorter University's dean’s list during the fall semester.
— R. Sirvell Carter
