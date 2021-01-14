• The following local residents have been named to Troy University's chancellor's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

Athens: Abigail Hollis, Noemi Flores Guzman, Alex Cole, Cameron Tribble, McKenzie Dahlke

Decatur: Ella Sanders, John Lyons, Neelie Miller, Tanya Romero, Katie Springer

Hartselle: Hilton Anderson, Claire Grammer, Alexis Patterson, Maegan Malkmus

The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

• The following local residents have been named to Troy University's provost's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year. 

Athens: Mace Schneekloth, Anna Sharp, Savannah McDowell

Decatur: Lillie Warner, Hannah Hogan, Bryson Wilburn, Taylor Dean

Hartselle: Justin Fletcher, Allie Nicholson, Jameson Lawrence, Mary Adams

Lester: Abigail McLemore

Trinity: Kristina Beard

• The following local residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at Gadsden State Community College.

Decatur: Jenna Halbrooks, Madalynn Owen

Somerville: Joan Lang

• Francisca Arroyo of was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Gadsden State Community College.

• Local Gadsden State Cardinal athletes were named to the Alabama Community College Conference Fall 2020 Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll by achieving a 3.00 GPA or higher. Local student-athletes named to the Honor Roll include Joanie Lang of Somerville, Maegan Milligan of Moulton, Madalyn Owen of Priceville, all from women’s volleyball.

• Riley Droppleman of Athens, a biology major, qualified for the University of Kentucky's Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List.

•  Freshmen Jennifer Patterson of Hartselle and Haley Patterson of Athens have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the Austin Peay State University Fall 2021 semester.

• Erin Matthews, a Junior Studio Art major from Athens, was named to the Bob Jones University's dean's list.

• Jennifer Rhodes of Hartselle made the dean's list for the fall semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.

• Christian Bolden, a biology major from Hillsboro, was named to Shorter University's dean’s list during the fall semester.

— R. Sirvell Carter

