• Decatur High graduate Trentin Dupper has been named to the dean's list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
• The following local residents were awarded degrees during Jacksonville State University's Summer 2021 commencement: Lauren Bauer of Athens (BSN in Nursing), Jackson Cook of Elkmont (BSN in Nursing), Jaina Glaze of Athens (EDS in Counselor Education), Thomas Hurst of Decatur (BS in Biology) and Zachary Johnson of Decatur (BS in Exercise Science/Wellness).
• Ella Pike of Hartselle, Theodor Thoenes of Decatur and Brayden Varnado of Athens were selected to Troy University's Freshman Forum. The Freshman Forum is a branch of the Student Government Association specifically for incoming college freshmen and members serve as representatives for the freshman class.
— R. Sirvell Carter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.