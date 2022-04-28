• The following local residents were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
Athens: Kenneth Lang (Florida State University), Preston Miller (UAH), Cali Stewart (University of West Alabama)
Danville: Erica Terrell (University of West Alabama)
Decatur: Zachary Andrews (UAH), Christian Martin (UAH), Jessica Russell (University of West Alabama), Jordan Young (University of West Alabama)
Hartselle: Savannah Chenault (University of West Alabama), Brittany Trussell (University of West Alabama), Kylie Winton (UAH)
Laceys Spring: Jennifer Mason (University of West Alabama)
Trinity: Brittany Smith (UAH)
• Emeri Nosal of Hartselle, a University of Mississippi student graduating with a B.A. in psychology, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.
• Huntingdon College students Abigail Grace Cook of Moulton and Maxwell Bo Gardner of Decatur each received the Jane Williams Scholastic Achievement Award given to the sophomore-level students who earned the highest grade point averages during their freshman year.
• Huntingdon College’s Office of Student Development recognized students who have served in leadership roles for the 2021–22 academic year, including the following local residents:
Athens: Jaime Gutierrez (Huntingdon College Student Recruiters, Student Government Association, Presidential Fellows, Campus Club and Organization Presidents/Circle K)
Decatur: Max Gardner (Huntingdon College Student Recruiters), Jimmy Schomburg (Student Government Association, Presidential Fellows, Campus Club and Organization Presidents/Society of St. Ignatius)
Moulton: Abby Cook (Huntingdon College Student Recruiters, Presidential Fellows)
• Abigail Hollis of Athens received the Modern Language Award among the students recognized for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during Troy University's annual Honors Convocation.
— R. Sirvell Carter
