• Halle Durand of Athens was named to the Adelphi University dean's list for the spring semester.
• The following local students were named to the Samford University dean's list for the spring semester.
Athens: Seth Harris, Grayson Edgemon, Rachel Brinkley, John Jones
Decatur: Olivia Tapscott, Grace Burleson, Ellie Evans, Samuel Evans
Hartselle: Cassie Powell
Lester: Elayna Navas
• The following local students were named to the Harding University dean's list for the spring semester.
Athens: Corbin Roth (senior information systems major), Sophie Glover (sophomore accounting major)
Decatur: Kylie Jones (senior public relations major), Sean Alex Smith (senior information systems and leadership and ministry major)
• Charity Teague of Somerville and Charity Yager of Decatur were named to the Pensacola Christian College dean's list for academic achievement during the spring semester.
• Jaime Corcoran of Decatur graduated with a Master of Science in nursing, while majoring in MSN Family Nurse Practitioner, from Bradley University.
• Bailey Padgett of Moulton graduated from Kennesaw State University with a Bachelor of Arts in dance.
• Savannah Hayes of Athens graduated from Columbia State Community College with an Associate of Science in University Parallel No Emphasis.
— R. Sirvell Carter
