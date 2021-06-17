• The following local residents were named to the dean's list at Auburn University:
Ardmore: Joe N. Douthit, Colt W. Hunter, Carlee I. Leatherman
Athens: Trent W. Agee, Claire E. Allen, Kadyn Nicole Bell, Matthew M. Black, Reagan T. Boyett, Benjamin E. Carlota, Richard I Conway, Kyle Laine Davis, Isaac R. Evans, Tyler P. Gainer, Courtney Dare Gray, Charis C. Harrison, Connor J. Hill, Elizabeth A. Hobbs, Macy E. Holloway, Sydney Quinn Johnston, Molly F. Kilpatrick, Austin M. Lewis, Grace E. Martin, Phillip P. McCain, Elizabeth A. Mooneyham, Darby E. Moore, Mary F. Moore, Emma C. Ogden, Carlton G. Schmieder, Harriet S. Shelly, Jayna N. Sickler, Mary E. Smith, Olivia C. Tease, Devin R. Todd, Mariam Villamonte, Brittany M. Waddell
Danville: Jackson P. Locklear, Jordan M. Melson, Danielle Chelsey Nevins, Garrett S. Robinson
Decatur: Cassidy M. Arnold, Audrey C. Baker, Hannah H. Blanding, Elizabeth K. Boyle, Mack G. Cheatham, Carson D. Chiles, Elizabeth G. Counts, Matthew B. Curtis, John D. Davis, Brett Thomas Drake, Beverly H. Fite, Joshua M. Gann, Erica R. George, Alexia M. Glasgow, Rebecca J. Hall, Katherine E. Hamn, Abbigail N. Hensley, Kayla P. Hill, Ashley D. Laney, Ann W. Lazenby, Logan C. Lee, Emily Caroline Love, Wesley Watson Lowman, Sally A. Missildine, William C. Monin, Anna G. Morris, Mackenzie A. McCollum, Clay A. Oliver, Shivam K. Patel, Laura Sims K. Pride, Jacob J. Quinn, Bethany G. Smith, Zoe G. Smith, Samuel J. Spearman, Callie Marie Stevenson, Sydney L. Stone, Katherine M. Stuart, David Charles Walker, Ashlyn C. Wheat, Danny L. Xiao, Sarah E. Yarbrough
Falkville: Michaela M. Sutherland
Hartselle: Kirby M. Austill, Joshua Wilder Cummins, Sarah I. Evans, Katie Nicole Henry, Christopher R. Johnston, Nicholas Briar Kimbrell, Anna B. Mathis, Ashley P. Nolin, Margaret K. Pace, Lexie Amber Smith, William C. Tanner, Logan P. Tilley, Garrett M. Wade, Kennedi G. Widner
Lacey's Spring: William Beech Garrison
Moulton: Genney L. Adair, Brylee R. Burch, Lauren K Hopper
Mount Hope: Caroline D. Craig, Emma D. Henderson
Somerville: Tyler C. Der, Melanie Madewell
Tanner: Ann M. Hodges
Town Creek: Benjamin E. Smith
Trinity: Kristina R. Higdon, Gentry Luke Osborne
• The following local residents graduated from Auburn University:
Ardmore: Carlee I. Leatherman
Athens: Jorge J. Acosta, Luke A. Biggs, Matthew M. Black, Alexander Finley Calvert, Dallas David Carlisle, Holly L. Clark, Brittany Michelle Hartsell, Maryssa B. Hill, Moriah Lace Lorge, Paige E. Parker, Komal K. Patel, Grayce A. Richards, Alyson Brooke Robinson, Cole Alexander Schrimsher, Ashley Randolph Standeffer, Vincent B. Stewart, Olivia C. Tease, John M. Van Wagnen
Danville: Joshua L. Jacobs
Decatur: Cassidy M. Arnold, Elizabeth K. Boyle, Alfred E. Cheatham III, Elizabeth G. Counts, John D. Davis, Jessica M. Goodwin, Rebecca J. Hall, John R. Hamn Jr., Amber Tramaine Harris, Kyle L. Haynes, Kayla P. Hill, Olivia H. Hooper, August R. Hurst, Laura Jimenez Cayetano, Madison E. Keith, Chelsea Langford, Anna K. Layton, Julia M. Matthews, Shawn LeRoy Metzgar, Grace D. Mitchell, Emily K. Morris, Clay A. Oliver, Emma C. Parmer, Shivam K. Patel, Aliyah B. Prater, Julian Rowe Price, Jacob J. Quinn, James Garrett Roberts, Sean A. Roberts, Brooklyn J. Sawyer, Nicholas Cole Smith, Samuel J. Spearman, Ingram E. Stephenson, Anna L. Underwood, Faith Walker, Austin D. Wall III, Ashlyn C. Wheat, Lauren A. Winningham, MaryLocke Horton Wise, Danny L. Xiao
Elkmont: John Richard Crutcher, Benton G. Ferguson, Allie M. Williams
Hartselle: Karly M. Agee, Jeffrey Collins Hanners, Bryan L. Holmes, Jack W. Hundley, Christopher R. Johnston, Trey J. Moody, Chance G. Partlow, Carmen E. Wozniak
Lacey's Spring: William Beech Garrison, Drew Vincent McDonald
Moulton: Tina Huang
Somerville: David Anthony Wheeler
• The following local residents were named to Samford University's 2021 spring semester dean's list:
Athens: Charles Morrison, Kaylee Stanfield, William Lawrence, Rachel Brinkley, Vada Samuels
Decatur: Lauren Jones, Kruti Patel, Cassie Powell
Hartselle: McKenna Wright, Juliet Bryant
Lester: Elayna Navas
• Anna Barker of Trinity, with an undecided degree and undeclared major, (president's list) and Emma Garrett, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (president's list) and Laiken Page, pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing (dean's list), both of Decatur, were named to spring 2021 honors lists at Freed-Hardeman University.
• Ella Witt of Decatur, a Northeastern University student majoring in journalism/political science, was recently named to Northeastern University's dean's list for the 2021 spring semester.
• Carson Campbell of Decatur, a sophomore in the School of Music, was named to the spring 2021 president's list at Mercer University.
• Steven Flanders of Decatur was named to Missouri State University's spring 2021 dean's list.
— R. Sirvell Carter
