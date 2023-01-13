Thursday morning’s EF1 tornado and line of storms moved along a common path locally, picking up intensity in Moulton, grazing the top of Morgan County and moving into Belle Mina, National Weather Service forecaster Andy Kula said.
The NWS predicted Thursday's storms would be followed by possible snow flurries today and below-freezing temperatures tonight into Saturday morning.
Kula said more data must be collected before Thursday's storm is definitively ruled a tornado, but early indications suggest it was. He estimates the tornado was on the ground for 20 to 30 minutes, but surveys by the NWS and county emergency management agencies are still underway to determine exactly where the tornado started, moved and ended and the exact scope of the damage.
“The track of the storm (can have) a northeasterly direction, and that’s not uncommon at all,” he said. “That’s a pretty common direction in our area.”
The likely tornado Thursday followed a similar path to the deadly April 27, 2011, tornado from Lawrence County through northwest Morgan County and southern Limestone County.
Kula said while terrain can sometimes have an impact on the track of a storm system, most storm movement has to do with wind and pressure.
“Earlier in the day the wind was more northeast,” he said. “And if you were to look aloft in the atmosphere, there’s low pressure that’s driving all of this.”
He said the incoming cold front pushed the low pressure and the northeasterly winds forward, but as the system moved on, he said the wind kept changing.
“As we’ve moved on and the initial line is passed, we see more of a westerly wind.”
He said the highest winds clocked in at 100 to 105 mph, making the tornado just shy of EF2 strength. EF1 tornadoes have sustained winds of 86 to 110 mph, and EF2 tornadoes have winds between 111 to 135 mph, according to the NWS.
He said rotation from a tornado can also cause high winds around the funnel, causing more widespread damage.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, he said more tornado warnings were showing up in Tennessee.
Central and southern Alabama also saw some serious damage Thursday — the NWS reported at least 10 tornadoes across the state.
---
Snow flurries expected
Huntir Cramer, another NWS meteorologist in Huntsville, said the incoming cold front will bring some snow flurries with possible accumulation at higher elevations beginning early this morning and continuing through the day.
“It’ll be minor accumulation, just some flurries throughout and some minor travel impact potential,” she said.
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to have crews on standby to monitor road conditions Friday, said ALDOT public information officer Seth Burkett.
“Currently snow showers are forecast for much of north Alabama, with minor accumulation occurring at higher elevations but little to no impact at lower elevations,” Burkett said.
He said motorists should pay attention to local weather reports and check road conditions at algotraffic.com or via the ALGO Traffic app.
He and Cramer both said hazardous conditions could develop on roadways at bridges and overpasses, as those tend to ice over first.
Burkett said to also be aware of routes that are heavily shaded or otherwise protected from sun and wind.
Today's high is expected to be around 40 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop to 27 by Friday night.
