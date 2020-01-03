With the March 3 election primaries two months away, state and local election officials say Alabama could see a record number of voters go to the polls this year.
“When president is at the top of the ballot instead of governor, turnout is always higher,” said Kate Terry, Morgan County elections director. “We could easily see a record number at the polls. The economy is good and the job market is strong. Personal finances play a part in elections. People want to see their bank account and investments continue to prosper and know the president plays a large role in that.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he expects voter turnout at the Nov. 3 general election to smash previous turnout numbers. He said the March 3 primary voter turnout should be strong but likely not record-breaking.
“My expectations are that on Nov. 3, 2020, we’ll have in the range of 2.7 million voters participate, easily eclipsing the 2.1 million we had in the 2016 general election,” he said. He added the recent presidential impeachment drama has “generated even more interest.”
He said 1.25 million people voted in the 2016 presidential primaries, the most ever for a primary in Alabama. It featured no presidential or vice presidential incumbent, and 17 Republican presidential candidates and six Democratic candidates.
“This time we’ll basically have a president running unopposed,” he said about President Donald Trump seeking reelection and there is no clear front-runner in the Democratic primary.
Merrill said the race for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination will draw people to the polls in March, but not enough to surpass the 2016 numbers. Former U.S. attorney general and senator, Jeff Sessions, embattled former state chief justice Roy Moore, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne are the major players in the Republican Senate race. Once a Senate candidate himself, Merrill suspended his campaign Dec. 1 after Sessions entered the race. The incumbent is Democrat Doug Jones of Birmingham.
Merrill agreed with Terry about increased interest in presidential races. He said 1.7 million people voted in the 2018 gubernatorial general election.
Terry said the media’s depiction of candidates also is another factor in voter turnout.
“The media is important on the way it relays the story of each candidate and what they have to offer,” she said. “But also, voters can have fatigue. At some time, voters get tired of seeing it and hearing (about elections) for the past two years. They give up and just don’t go to the polls.”
Another reason Alabama could have record turnout in November: there are more registered voters on both levels.
Merrill said the state now has 3.5 million registered voters, up 1.4 million since he took office Jan. 19, 2015.
“When people are engaged (in elections), it helps everybody,” he said.
Morgan County’s registered voter numbers mirror the increased number at the state level.
In the 2012 general election, the county had 70,787, according to Probate Judge Greg Cain’s office. In the 2018 general election, 79,713 registered voters were on the roll.
Morgan County saw 29,953 (43.11% of registered voters) cast ballots in the March 2016 primaries, records show. That number jumped to 50,964 (67%) in the November 2016 general election that saw Trump easily outdistance Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for Alabama's presidential electoral votes.
Locally, Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will have 16 races this year, with several incumbents not facing opposition.
The Place 3 district judge race in Morgan County has four Republican candidates — Decatur prosecutor Emily Baggett and attorneys Patrick Caver, Takisha Guster Gholston and Kevin Kusta — squaring off in the March 3 primary. The winner will face Democrat Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the general election.
Incumbent Charles Langham cannot seek re-election because of the state's age limit of 70 for judgeship candidates.
Terry said Morgan County voters could likely be voting in the March 31 runoff election for the senate and district judge races.
“With no clear favorite in either race, it might be difficult for any candidate to get 50% plus 1 of the vote,” she said.
