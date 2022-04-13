Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott Jr. will be the featured speaker April 21 at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s next Breakfast & Biz development event.
Elliott plans to talk about how the Morgan County Drug Court works and how the business community can help support the program.
The 7:30 a.m. event will be at the Magnolia Room on East Moulton Street. Breakfast & Biz is a professional development training and networking session for the chamber’s local business partners.
Cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members. Contact Denice Marco at 256-353-5312 or dmarco@dcc.org to register.
