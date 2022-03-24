Piecing together a passion for sewing, colors, textures and repurposing objects, Tammie Clark, after 50 years of experimenting with art, found her own unique style.
“I’ve heard other artists say that you won’t know until later exactly what your art will become,” the Decatur artist said. “For years I’ve been waiting, making and seeing what speaks to me. Finally I’ve found a good combination of all the things I love best.”
Combining those loves earned Clark the best of show award in the Carnegie Visual Arts Center’s Embracing Art exhibit. On display until April 16, the juried show features paintings, photographs, engravings, collages and sculptures by 65 local professional and amateur artists.
Held annually for the past 20 years, the exhibit highlights the Carnegie’s roots and purpose — to celebrate the creative spirit of the community. When the visual arts center on Church Street Northeast opened in 2003, the first exhibit to adorn the gallery’s walls was Embracing Art.
“It was important for us to showcase the amazing talent in our community. It is an honor 20 years later to be able to continue with this annual exhibit,” said Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie.
For the past 10 years, Clark, the art teacher at Frances Nungester Elementary and Oak Park Elementary, submitted pieces to the show.
“Before this year, I received best of show once,” Clark said. “I had no expectation that I would receive an award this year. It’s an honor just getting selected for the show. When I found out I won, I was totally shocked.”
Clark finished the piece that earned her the award 24 hours before the submission deadline.
Named “It Started with the Facings,” the quilt-inspired mixed media work features fabrics, pop tabs, a frayed towel, a rusty wire hanger and a door from Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County’s ReStore.
Like the name suggests, inspiration for the the piece began when Clark uncovered polyester fabric that belonged to her husband’s grandmother.
“It was a groovy 1960s-1970s fabric that was the facing to one of her garments. I used that to pull in all the other colors. This piece literally started with the facings,” Clark said.
Everyday objects
Using the facings — a striped red, blue and cream material — as a starting point, Clark added in other fabrics, including a rodeo-themed design, polka dots and a rust red, orange and green towel.
“The towel was really groovy. It had all the right colors in it. I tore it in half and threw it in the washing machine so it would fray. I love thread, so, to me, that little wad of thread at the bottom of the towel is fabulous,” Clark said.
For Clark, “It Started with the Facings,” celebrates her love for all types of fabric art — from learning to sew from her mother as a child, to dressing mannequins at retail stores to being fascinated with the Gee’s Bend quilters.
“My mom and my aunt are quilters, but they make very fixed pattern quilts. That’s not me. It wasn’t what spoke to me. What spoke to me was the improvisational style of the Gee’s Bend quilters. I like the irregularity of their quilts and how nothing is perfect. I also love that they use what they have. I’m a big fan of recycling objects,” Clark said.
That interest in reusing objects led to the inclusion of the wire hanger into her piece.
“I picked up the wire hanger in a parking lot knowing I would use it one day. It fit perfectly in the bottom corner of the piece,” Clark said. “I find beauty in everyday things. There’s something about taking an object someone put in the garbage, putting it together with other things and making something beautiful.”
Other art on display
Along with Clark’s mixed media piece, the Embracing Art exhibit features paintings, photographs and sculptures in an array of styles, from realism to the abstract. The pieces take viewers to the banks of Flint Creek in the fall, the streets of New Orleans, under the water and into outer space. Other works include an oil painting of a woman with a chicken perched on her shoulder, a photograph of a horse rider and a sculpture of an octopus in a tub.
Winners of the juried show exhibit are “It Started with the Facings” by Clark, “When the Cows Come Home” by Cynthia Wagner, second; “Vision” by Ludmilla Stevens, third; “Respect” by Susan Estes, director’s choice; and “High Country Aria” by Elizabeth Lewis Scott, curator’s choice.
Honorable mention went to “Flint Creek Lilies” by Jennifer Dean Barnard, “Still Life” by Janice Barrett, “Checking In at 49” by Mary Beth Johns, “Bouquet Splash” by Pamela Keller, “The Merchant” by Michael Manley, “Pet Chicken” by Michie’ Mooney, “Gathered” by Rebecca Sower and “Butterfly Dreams” by Samantha Tallichet.
Other featured artists are Gary Anderson, Michele R. Banish, Sherman Barnes, Billy Bates, Gail Bergeron, Kathleen Bost, LaKelle Brawley, Maria Camp, Kim Carr, Erica Light Cochran, Monica Dahl, Jim Dykes, Jessica Emrick, Marsha Ercegovic, Whitley Fleming, Arthur J. Frederick, Elaundra Garner, Luke Hamilton, Rick Henry, Rickie Higgins, Barbara Howell, Taryn Chase Jackson, Dennis S. Johnson, Gary A. Jones, Karen Knight, Johanna Littleton, Joanne Lowery, Joyce Lowery, Janice Lowther, Gay Blackburn Maloney, Denise Maurer, Raven Mobley, Jennifer Mumby, Jose’ Alfredo Ortiz, Kim Pourcho, Jeff Pressnell, Kelli Roberts, Hollen P. Seay, Mallie Sedlak, Jackie Segars, Pamela Shepard, Austin Smith, Beverly Basham Smith, Kathleen Stephens, Mavis Stephens, Laura Vann, Kathryn Lansing Vaughn, Cary C. Walker, Carolyn Wear, Rick White and Karen S. Young
The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted.
