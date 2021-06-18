The Alabama Emergency Management Agency announced it and five regional EMAs will simulate an emergency event at Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday. Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence, Madison and Lauderdale counties will take part to test effectiveness of emergency plans.
The EMAs will then hold a public meeting Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Morgan County EMA auditorium located in the basement of the Morgan County Courthouse. There, Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will review performance of the regional EMAs, Alabama EMA said.
Those seeking further information on the public meeting may contact Alabama EMA at 1-800-843-0699.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.