Brian Fields walks among the Christmas trees Monday at Founders Park in front of the Old State Bank.
The tinsel stroll known as "Enchanted Forest of Decatur" consists of decorated trees, with sponsorships benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
"Explore the Forest," a free community event complete with Santa, refreshments and family activities, will take place at the park Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.