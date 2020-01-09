State Rep. Chris England, newly elected chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, will be the guest speaker tonight at the Morgan County Democrats' meeting.
England will share his plans for state party in 2020 in the 6 p.m. meeting at Decatur Country Club.
England, 43, a city attorney for Tuscaloosa, has served in the Legislature since 2006.
