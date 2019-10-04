A strong economy has had a negative impact on college enrollment, an official said, as fall enrollment continued to slide for Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.
Calhoun reported this week overall enrollment of 9,664, down 72 from 2018. Athens State spokesman Chris Latham reported enrollment of 2,944 for fall semester 2019, down 101 students from last year.
However, Calhoun Vice President Debi Hendershot said her college’s numbers are still in flux.
The college is still enrolling students for the second “mini-semester” and collecting data from dual enrollment. The annual purge in which the college removes students from class rolls for lack of tuition payment has not occurred.
“We may end up about where we were last year,” Hendershot said.
With the unemployment rate at just over 3%, Hendershot attributed the continued enrollment slide to north Alabama’s booming economy. She said 80% of Calhoun’s students have a job.
In contrast, both schools set enrollment records in 2010 as the area struggled to recover from the 2008 recession. Calhoun went over 12,000 students that year and Athens State reported almost 3,700.
Local enrollments are following a nationwide trend. Inside Higher Ed reported in May that community colleges continued their enrollment slide with a decline of 3.4%. Four-year public institutions saw a drop of 0.9%, the center found. Four-year private institutions bucked the trend with an increase of 3.2%.
Hendershot said Calhoun officials are putting an emphasis on getting current students to go ahead and register for spring semester so they’re not tempted to drop out.
“There are a lot of job opportunities in our area,” Hendershot said. “And sometimes a student has to make choices when he’s juggling family, work and school.”
Hendershot said career tech is “holding its own” when it comes to enrollment, and she expects it to grow with the construction of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Greenbrier.
She said the decrease is in the general education courses. However, the Huntsville campus offers mainly general courses and it’s up to 2,671. It has outgrown the Decatur campus, which now has 2,533 students. The remainder of the students are enrolled in other programs or campuses, including the Alabama Center for the Arts, Dual Enrollment, distance learning and Limestone Correctional Facility.
“Most of our tech classes have always been at the Decatur campus, but we’ve added a few, like nursing, at the Huntsville campus,” Hendershot said.
Gwen Baker, director of Dual Enrollment at Calhoun, said the program that allows mostly 11th and 12th graders to earn college and high school credits continues to grow in popularity.
Dual enrollment increased by 120 students so far to 1,229 connected with Calhoun. She’s still collecting data from some students who are already in class, so the number will increase.
Baker said the growth is spread out across public-, private- and home-schooled students. The college had a big jump in students from Huntsville City Schools.
“We’re fortunate to receive workforce development funding that’s allowing students who couldn’t otherwise attend take the classes,” Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.