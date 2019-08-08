Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas spent part of his time Wednesday, the first day of school, trying to figure out where the students were coming from.
“We’re getting them from out-of-state, Athens, Lawrence County and everywhere,” he said.
First-day enrollment in Decatur City Schools was up 419 students from a year ago, and overall enrollment compared to when school ended in May was up about 30 students, school officials said.
“Shortly before lunch, I started telling principals to figure out where the students were coming from,” Douglas said.
The same thing was happening in Hartselle City, where Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said enrollment was up about 200 students. She said 1,035 students enrolled in the high school, which is the largest enrollment in the system’s history.
Overall, Hartselle had 3,591 students to enroll Wednesday.
Morgan County schools open today.
The largest increase in Decatur was at Austin Middle School, where 88 more students came for classes compared to opening day last year, said Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent of school safety and student services. Austin Middle was previously known as Cedar Ridge Middle and houses sixth and seventh grades.
Overall, Decatur's first-day enrollment increased from 8,277 to 8,696, Satterfield said.
If Decatur’s enrollment holds for the 20 days after Labor Day, which is when the state calculates average daily attendance, the school system will gain state-paid teacher units.
Douglas said the district will likely have to hire additional teachers, especially at some of the elementary schools because kindergarten enrollment is up. Decatur posted five vacancies for pre-K-5 teachers on Monday.
“I know we’ll have to do something about a kindergarten class at Ben Davis that has 20 students,” the superintendent said.
He said Decatur historically has students enrolling as late as Labor Day, which could create an issue this year.
“Right now, we’re full,” Douglas said.
Javier Loaeza was one of the first students to arrive at Decatur Middle, where first-day enrollment increased by 54 students compared to last year.
“I’m excited, but kind of nervous,” the seventh grader said.
Some parents were as nervous as students.
“She’s excited, but I’m worried and a nervous wreck,” Zakisha Mitchell said as she walked her sixth grade daughter, Jordin Hafley, to class at Decatur Middle.
“I’ll be OK,” Hafley told her mother.
Decatur Middle had 860 students early Wednesday morning, but Principal Luke Bergeson said more were registering.
Douglas and Jones said they did not have any significant problems during the start of school.
