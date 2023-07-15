FLORENCE — Veteran jazz guitarist Eric Essix, rhythm and blues singer Melvia “Chick” Rodgers, and blues singer/guitarist Bobby Rush will perform during the 42nd annual W.C. Handy Music Festival headline concert at the University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium.
The concert will be held July 28 near the end of the 10-day-long music festival that is held at multiple venues throughout the Shoals.
The event celebrates the life of Florence native W.C. Handy, who is affectionately known as “The Father of the Blues.”
The festival begins Thursday and ends July 30.
“The W.C. Handy Music Festival is the largest tourism attraction held in northwest Alabama,” festival chair Tori Bailey said. “Attendees will enjoy contemporary and traditional jazz, soulful R&B and old-time blues, inspiring gospel, a little bit of country, a little bit of rock and roll, hip-hop, and much more.”
During the festival, concerts are held at local music venues, outdoor street parties, restaurants, businesses and even nursing homes for those who cannot get out can enjoy the music. In addition to music, the festival also features plays and exhibits, parades and a car and truck show.
Essix, who has performed at the festival numerous times over the years, will perform with his band.
Rodgers, who is new to the festival, will perform in the middle spot. Rodgers is a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who is now based in Chicago.
The internationally known Rush will headline the show, bringing his unique brand of story-telling to the Norton Auditorium stage during his current U.S. tour.
On July 29, the traditional Riverside Jamz concert will be held at Florence’s McFarland Park. The event features a variety of acts performing on the banks of the Tennessee River.
Bailey said this year’s headliner concert is on Friday, rather than Saturday, and the Handy Jamz, formerly Riverside Jazz, will be Saturday instead of the usual Friday. She said the Beale Street Blues event held at Lewis Field is being moved from Thursday to Monday.
The festival closes out July 30 with several events that include church music, a business expo and a performance by a new country singer.
Bailey said the “family-friendly festival will feature many activities for kids."
She said the festival will have the widest variety of food vendors for events that it’s ever had.
Official festival merchandise including T-Shirts, posters and other items featuring the festival logo will be available at the official festival headquarters, Coats Clothing, Keepers Korner, and Ye Olde General Store in Florence, Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals, and at WZZA Radio and Colbert County Tourism in Tuscumbia.
Information and a schedule of festival events will be available at wchandymusicfestival.com, on the festival Facebook page, through the QR codes included on Handy Festival posters, or by picking up a printed Handy Festival brochure at locations all over the Shoals.
Bailey said the festival will have about 220 events over 10 days, which is down from the roughly 303 at its peak.
While the printed schedule will be released soon, Bailey said all the 2023 events are on the schedule on the festival website. There may, however, be some changes, she said.
The official W.C. Handy Headquarters will be housed at the historic Southhall Moore home, 215 E. Tuscaloosa St. in downtown Florence across from Wilson Park.
Bailey reminded those who want to participate in the festival that it’s always the last 10 days in July.
