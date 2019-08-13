D190813 logs
Water is continuously poured on logs at Littrell Lumber Mill in Decatur on Monday to keep them fresh in the intense heat. With temperatures in the Decatur area expected to reach the high 90s today and a heat index peaking at up to 110 degrees, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued an excessive heat warning set to expire at 6 p.m. More on the heat wave baking the South, A5. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
