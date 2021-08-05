Students returned to classes in Decatur City Schools this morning, and the new academic year began as planned other than a few minor hiccups.
“Things are running very smooth,” Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent, said of the system that had about 8,700 students registered a year ago for the first day of classes. This year's enrollment wasn't available this morning.
The only glitches for Decatur schools involved HVAC systems and a few students getting on the wrong buses, Satterfield said.
Jessica Neville walked her son Noah into Julian Harris Elementary, and the 5-year-old appeared excited for his first day in kindergarten.
Jasmin Moody-Thomas and her niece Jamiya Moody walked Jasmin’s son Braxton to Julian Harris to start his first day in kindergarten. Moody-Thomas smiled as she talked about Braxton's first day in the Decatur school system.
“It’s a little emotional, because he’s nervous and I’m nervous,” she said, “It’s a new school year, so it’s exciting and nervous at the same time.”
