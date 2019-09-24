MONTGOMERY — Zeb Little, an attorney and a former state senator of Cullman, has been convicted of two counts of felony theft of property, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Little admitted to unlawfully taking client funds from his trust account. He pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court before specially appointed Judge Terry Dempsey.
The investigation into Little began when a victim complained to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office that money placed into Little’s trust account related to her father’s estate was stolen.
The Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Cullman County grand jury on Feb. 11, 2019, resulting in Little’s indictment for three counts of theft of property related to that victim.
On Thursday, Little was charged by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with another count of theft of property related to client trust funds stolen from additional victims.
An investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, Little was settling cases on behalf of clients that were plaintiffs in personal injury cases. He would inform the clients that a settlement had been reached, and said that he would pay the medical bills from the settlement amount. Instead of paying the medical bills, he transferred that portion of the settlement money to himself.
At a status hearing on Friday, Little agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts and pay restitution in the amount of $74,043.44. Both counts are class B felonies and are controlled by the Alabama presumptive sentencing guidelines.
Sentencing will be left to the discretion of the Court and will be held in Cullman County on a date that is not yet set.
“The victims in this case trusted Little to represent them,” said Marshall. “These victims needed help during a difficult time and went to Little searching for justice. Instead, they were victimized again by the greed of an individual who used his position of trust to enrich himself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.