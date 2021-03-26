With federal COVID relief funds and tax credits flowing to taxpayers the past year, some area tax filers are wandering into professional tax services confused about how to report the assistance.
Takarra Burgess of Decatur was one of those seeking help on her taxes at Goode Tax Service on Danville Road Southwest this month.
“My child was quarantined twice because he was exposed to COVID at school in the past school year,” she said. “I am self-employed and couldn’t work because I was home doing child care. Since I missed work time, I wasn’t sure how to report it, but coming to a professional tax service I was able to receive credit for not being able to work.”
Goode Office Manager Gretta Yarbrough and Betty Ruth, coordinator with the Morgan and Limestone Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, said Burgess is not alone.
“COVID and assistance tied to it has caused chaos for some people,” Yarbrough said. “We’re getting questions about the stimulus money.”
“The No. 1 different question from past years is, ‘I haven’t received my stimulus check. How do I get it?’ Everyone wants to know how to get their check or tax credit,” Ruth said. “Many haven’t received the first, second or third check.”
Yarbrough said line 30 of the 1040 tax form addresses the stimulus assistance. “Stimulus money is not taxable income,” she said.
She said non-filers, including those living on Social Security and disability, are calling more this year. She said business was up about 15%.
“Some got checks and some didn’t,” Yarbrough said. “Some are claimed by their children. They need to let Internal Revenue Service know they haven’t gotten a check. If you didn’t receive a (stimulus) check during 2020, you need to tell the tax professional. You’re entitled to the tax credit.”
Goode tax preparer Lee McGuire said Form 7202 addresses the needs of those who are self-employed like Burgess. “That form allows them to receive proper credit for missing work because of COVID,” he said.
Ruth said stimulus questions are often asked at the VITA sessions. She said the free program serves the elderly and low-income population and because of COVID restrictions appointments are required. “There is no certain age category or minimum income we don’t serve,” she said. “But we suggest any complex tax returns should be done by paid professionals.”
Twenty VITA volunteers currently are providing assistance in public libraries in Decatur, Athens and Ardmore. “We can have no more than five preparers at any given time at any site because of COVID restrictions,” she said.
Last year the area VITA, sponsored by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, assisted about 1,500 tax filers. “This year, we will do well over 2,000,” she said.
The IRS extended the tax deadline to May 17 this year because of the pandemic disruption. Ruth said Tuesday morning that appointment slots are available at the Decatur Public Library on Mondays and Saturdays from April 17 until May 1.
"No walk-ins are being accepted," she added. "We might be offering additional slots for Athens if volunteer tax preparers come available."
To schedule an appointment with VITA, call 256-232-7207.
VITA helped Decatur filers receive $1.1 million in federal returns and $110,851 in state returns in 2019, Ruth said.
Susan Collins, operations manager at the Decatur Public Library, said tax filers' response has been steady since it started in February.
“We stopped a week because of the snow and ice,” she said. “And because of COVID restrictions we allow 25 maximum per day. People must remember to wear their mask and socially distance.”
But Yarbrough said unemployment compensation is different from the stimulus money.
During the early days of the pandemic in the United States, the federal government’s CARES Act added $600 a week to unemployment benefits. The $600 benefit expired July 31, but since then federal programs have added $300 to state unemployment checks. That policy ends Sept. 6.
Both Yarbrough and Ruth said even though the additional money is COVID-related, it is taxable. The experts said when participants sign up for unemployment compensation they are asked if they want tax money to come out before the check is issued or to be filed at the end of the year.
Another issue with unemployment compensation is how it affects future Social Security benefits when the participant retires.
“Unemployment benefits are not helping your retirement,” Ruth said. “Your retirement benefits are going to be less in the long run because you’re not contributing. People need to be thinking about life down the road.”
Tax preparers urge filers to bring their W-2, 1099, 1098 (mortgage and education credits) forms, a government-issued ID and Social Security cards for all family members included in the tax process.
They remind all filers to be accurate and truthful with their responses to tax questions.
“Tax fraud is rampant every year,” Yarbrough said. “Not just here but everywhere across the country.”
Tax refunds this year are averaging about what they did in 2019, the experts said.
“We’re not seeing people walk out of here unhappy. They’re satisfied,” Yarbrough said.
