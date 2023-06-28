With triple-digit temperatures expected this week, experts say residents should heed guidelines to avoid heat illness, protect pets and constrain costs for air conditioning.
Meanwhile, TVA and Decatur Utilities officials said they anticipate local electrical systems being able to handle the increased power demand and avoid rolling blackouts that affected TVA customers during extremely cold weather in late December.
Forecasts call for high temperatures of 100 degrees Thursday and 103 degrees Friday after 93 degrees Wednesday. The feels-like temperature Thursday is expected to be 111 degrees followed by 115 degrees on Friday and 111 degrees again Saturday.
Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday, with a high of 94 degrees. The heat index will still be over 100 degrees until Tuesday. It'll be slightly cooler by July Fourth, when the high is predicted to be 89.
An excessive heat watch has been issued for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meteorologist Jennifer Saari said the excessive heat watch may change and extend to Friday.
Normal summer temperatures are expected to return after this weekend as a ridge of high pressure moves eastward, according to Saari.
"Once we get into early next week, we'll have a pattern change. It looks like a low pressure system will move through the Great Lakes and kind of weaken this ridge of high pressure and scoot it eastward," Saari said.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the area’s district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said local residents should take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion. He said everybody tolerates heat in a different way, and anyone could have problems in hot weather.
“People who are very young or very old, or have underlying conditions, they are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses,” he said.
Stubblefield recommended that people stay hydrated. He said people planning on celebrating the holiday weekend should be aware of the times of the day when it is the hottest and try to avoid being outside at those times. He added that people should remember alcohol and caffeinated drinks can cause dehydration.
Pets are more susceptible to heat than people may think, according to Dr. Steve Osborne at Osborne Animal Clinic. Cats and dogs can overheat easily in temperatures over 90 degrees, and Osborne specified that people should especially watch their dogs.
“Dogs are not a heat-tolerant animal,” he said, “The reason for that is that dogs cannot sweat.”
Osborne also warned that heavier dogs have an even harder time cooling off. “That fat layer super-insulates them … . It holds that heat in,” he said.
Cats can also be at risk.
“If you have a cat that has heart problems, an older cat, or a cat that is compromised in its respiratory capability” their risk for heat exhaustion is higher, Osborne said, so watch them closely.
Osborne said the “best thing” is to try to avoid putting those animals in hot environments. “Animals are so happy to be with you … they will literally drive themselves into a heat stroke just trying to keep up with you,” he said. He said if you begin sweating while outside and your pet is with you, it is time to take them into an air-conditioned environment.
Lastly, Osborne recommended keeping your pets hydrated, as well as giving them water to play in to cool them off. If you are planning on being outside during the holiday weekend and cannot bring your pets into an air-conditioned place, find shade for them.
Scott Fiedler, a Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman, said the agency has been preparing for hot weather creating high demand in its service area that includes 10 million people.
"We are ready for Mother Nature’s summer heat," he said.
The agency used its experience from last summer's hot weather to order replacement parts to have on hand if needed and completed "corrective and preventive maintenance on key equipment," he said.
Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities said "we usually weather the summer a little better than the winter" because when it's extremely cold many heating systems use electricity-guzzling auxiliary/strip heat in addition to heat pumps.
He said the heat wave is "not a major concern because hopefully it's going to be short-lived."
The Volunteer Center of Morgan County offers window air conditioning units to those who qualify. Executive Director Casey Coleman said that anyone 65 years old or older qualifies. She added that “anyone with an underlying condition that requires them to have cool air” also qualifies.
Coleman said they have the window air conditioning units at their office. Those who qualify and are in need can visit 811 Second Ave. S.E., Suite 1, to receive one.
