Regional travel has started to rebound, but air traffic locally remains depressed and most international trips and cruises are on hold because of COVID-19 precautions, travel industry officials say.
Tami Reist, president and CEO of Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, said north Alabama is experiencing a surge in visitors traveling to and from the Gulf Coast this month in the midst of school spring breaks.
"I've been talking to our hotel managers, and they're doing very well," she said. "We're seeing travelers from Indiana, Illinois and Ohio stopping over here on their way to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They're coming in to explore the outdoors and go on the waterfall trail and to golf."
She said the number of visitors are "way up" from 2020 but haven't reached the pre-COVID numbers even with the rollout of vaccines accelerating.
"We're seeing our numbers climb. They're not quite what they were in 2019, but they're getting back to where they were," she said.
She said the state's Gulf Coast visitor numbers are up significantly from last year. She said the curfews placed on the Miami Beach, Florida, spring-breakers are helping Alabama's beaches, too.
"What's gone on in Miami Beach has brought some pushover into Orange Beach and Gulf Shores," she said. "Our officials down there are handling the increase extremely well."
A Huntsville International Airport spokesperson said despite a spike in traffic during the holidays, air travel remains depressed because of pandemic concerns.
“There’s been no big uptick in air travel. We saw a 35% bump around the holidays,” the airport's Jana Steen said. “But since then, the numbers have gone back down. There are too many uncertainties with COVID and now the variants are out there. We don’t know what to expect. The flight volume has decreased.”
She said nearly all business air travelers remain grounded. “Aviation as a whole is doing its best to operate,” Steen said. “We haven’t lost any carriers that we had pre-COVID. Many carriers have left smaller markets.”
Elite Travel of Decatur President Roger McWhorter said he has booked no spring break trips this year.
“Before COVID hit, we were in the process of having our best year ever,” he said of 2020. “I would have never guessed this pandemic would have been this long. I’m seeing the Caribbean beginning to open back up."
He said cruise companies were hoping to be sailing by now, but “everything through May has been canceled.”
“I have a client booked for July, but he understands it might be canceled,” McWhorter said. “I don’t see any cruise travel before July, and there is a 50% to 60% chance those won’t be going then. It’s depressing to be so negative with answers to our clients, but there is not a lot of good news out there right now.”
Cruises
Liz Sutton, president of Alabama World Travel in Montgomery, said the coronavirus halted leisure travel, and the vaccinations are slowly allowing tourism to regain a footing.
She said cruise companies are trying to avoid restarting too quickly.
“The cruise lines have adapted and are putting health and safety protocols in place that will rival any other destination. It is remarkable to see the investment and commitment they have to keep travelers safe,” she said. “With some cruise lines requiring (a vaccination) in order to cruise, I do feel that vaccines will open the door to travel.”
She said travelers should know the health protocols of their destinations before they leave home. Some destinations require on-demand testing and possible quarantine upon arrival and some require an antibody test, she said.
“When traveling to the Caribbean, some excursions and off-resort tours are limited,” she said. “Every single destination is different and it’s ever-changing."
Sutton said travelers should have more options in the last half of 2021 and into 2022.
Sutton said she’s encouraged the company's phones have been ringing with interested travelers asking, “I have my vaccine and I’m ready to travel. Where can I go?”
She is recommending family vacations to the Florida Keys, Jackson Hole and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
McWhorter also favors domestic trips. He suggested a family fly to Las Vegas, rent a car and travel the west, to Utah, Colorado and Arizona. “Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, Grand Canyon and Sedona are all very scenic,” he said.
McWhorter said Hawaii and Alaska are “staying pretty much closed.”
“Their COVID numbers are way down and for people wanting to go there, they will have to jump through a lot of hoops,” he said.
For regional trips, the travel experts suggested Tennessee and Kentucky. “Enjoy a week or just a long weekend on the road,” McWhorter said. “Or go to somewhere you’re familiar with and have had enjoyment. Get in the car and see the USA.”
Once the vaccinations start providing widespread coverage in the United States, Sutton and McWhorter expect the pent-up demand from travelers to create shortages in travel bargains.
“My crystal ball has been very cloudy since all of this has begun,” McWhorter said. “I don’t think there are going to be a lot of bargains when everything opens back up. Clients are going to be immensely disappointed.”
Sutton said 2022 is shaping up to be a busy year with bookings, and she encouraged travelers to book early.
“They should plan their trips as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as space is booking quickly,” she said. “We expect 2022 to be a solid year of travel so space and availability will be the issue for those who do not plan early. I encourage travelers to connect to their travel advisers and secure their travel for 2022 to avoid disappointment and hopefully to secure better pricing before the demand drives the cost up higher.”
