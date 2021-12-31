Although a Medifast survey says 44% of adult Americans will make New Year's resolutions for 2022, experts say small, attainable resolutions should be made throughout the year and not just as a ritual to start the year.
“I think New Year’s resolutions are great, but my suggestion or encouragement would be not to wait till New Year's but do things to better yourself throughout the year," said Jeannie Lynch, licensed professional counselor in Decatur.
“Most of the time the resolutions are very personal like people say I’m going to start exercising, I want to lose 20 pounds, things they normally would not do. And it’s those things that are hard.”
Kathryn Cox, licensed professional counselor in Decatur, agreed that there's nothing magical about making a vow for self-improvement as January begins.
“We can make them anytime; we don’t really have to wait till New Year’s,” Cox said. “When we have something we want to achieve that’s really big, a lot of times there’s little steps along the way that we can measure.”
It's important to make resolutions achievable and measurable to succeed, Cox added.
“We are people that need to be able to see that we are making progress," she said. “If we looked at them a little less like a sweeping, one-time statement change, and more like we’re setting a goal, and when we set that goal (it) should be something that is achievable."
Ashley Magee Madry, clinical social worker and therapist in Decatur, said, “I think some people want to make a resolution in terms of it being a fresh start, the new year being the beginning of something. If I’m going to begin to eat right, I want to start at the beginning of the year, and they use that as a measure.”
According to Cox, your resolution needs to be within your control. She said to make your resolutions about something you can change and something that you have influence over. Cox said you can't change other people and you can't change the past.
Cox said to not set a goal to obtain an employment opportunity that you don’t qualify for.
“We can set a goal to meet the qualifications. We can have that be our resolution.”
According to Cox, you need to have room in your resolution for a setback.
“What we tend to do with resolutions is, we make one, and then if we have a single setback, we’ll just drop the whole thing and stop when it really might be a very good resolution," she said. “Try to accept progress instead of perfection.”
According to the Medifast survey, improving health and wellness is the No. 2 resolution for American adults. Focusing on financial health is the top resolution for 2022, and Cox said it's important to make financial goals reasonable. It's also important to celebrate your progress while not concentrating on your setbacks, she said.
“If my goal is to save $100 a month and I saved $100 a month for the first three or four months of the year, and then something happened that I had to dip into that money, I don’t need to see that as a failure. I saved it for those months. Get back on track and keep saving it,” Cox said.
The survey said only 10% of U.S. adults will stick with their resolutions. About 47% of all resolutions are broken within the first month.
Lynch said resolutions are about creating new habits.
“If you don’t do it for at least 30 days, it doesn't stick," she said.
People find it difficult to succeed because it is a new behavior that is generally not easy, according to Lynch. “The reason it’s even a resolution is because it’s difficult."
Most people, Cox said, will drop their resolution by February. She said she believes it is because people set them too big and neglect to mark any progress along the way.
Madry gave another reason why people find it hard to keep their resolutions.
“The resolution is really a marathon, but we want to handle it like a sprint. We want instant gratification, but it requires a lot more than that.”
