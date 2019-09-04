About half of the mass shootings in America involve someone killing another family member, but a teenager pulling the trigger is rare, said James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University in Boston.
Limestone County authorities said a 14-year-old Elkmont student has confessed to the Monday night slaying of five family members. He allegedly killed his father, his stepmother and his siblings.
“Fourteen is young to be a mass killer,” said Fox, who has been studying mass shootings since the 1980s.
The mass killing Monday night in Elkmont was the 26th in the United States this year, based on the methodology of The Associated Press/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database, which tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender.
Fox said family members were a majority of the victims in 12 of the mass killings this year, and the only alleged perpetrator younger than 18 was the Elkmont 14-year-old.
"The next youngest was 21," Fox said.
The average age of the alleged perpetrators in the 12 family incidents was 34. Fox said 21 of the 26 mass killings this year were shootings.
Decatur’s Connie Kane, crisis counseling program manager for Crisis Services of North Alabama, agreed the accused Elkmont killer's age was unusual.
“A 14-year-old is still a child," she said. "We forget that sometimes."
She said the human brain is not fully developed until the early to mid-20s.
"A teenager may not think of the consequences of their behavior like an adult would," Kane said.
Fox said it’s too early to draw any conclusions about what drove the student to commit the slayings he's accused of in Elkmont. Authorities have released few details about the incident. Fox said there are numerous possible reasons a teenager might kill his or her entire family.
Limestone County Schools had additional counselors at Elkmont High School on Tuesday and counselors will remain on campus for as long as they are needed, said Karen Tucker, director of technology and public relations for the school district.
“Limestone County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic event that has occurred in the Elkmont community. We are concentrating our efforts in assisting our students, faculty and community in dealing with this tragedy,” Tucker said in a written statement.
Bill Giguere, development director with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, said his center works closely with area school systems, including Limestone, to provide counselors and guidance in tragic times.
In addition to extra school counselors, Limestone County Health Department counselors are on site, Tucker said.
“These individuals will be available for as long as there is a need,” Tucker said.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services for Decatur City Schools, said he couldn’t comment on the situation at Elkmont, but added that DCS teachers and school officials are trained to look for signs that can lead to violence.
“There are some compounding factors we identify,” he said.
School officials could be prompted to intervene with students who lack acceptance, are mentally or physically abused, watch violent video games, are cruel to animals, change friends or show signs of alcohol or drug abuse.
“The parents have to be willing to support what we want to do,” Satterfield said.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system has plans in place to deal with tragedies like Elkmont’s.
“Unfortunately in the past 12 months, we’ve placed extra counselors at Lawrence County High School and Hatton High for some time when we lost some students because of accidents. But we’ve had nothing of this magnitude,” Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims and to the Limestone school system for having to deal with this grief.”
