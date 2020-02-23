The mayors of Vance in Tuscaloosa County and Lincoln in Talladega County are thankful that automakers chose to locate just outside their town limits, but neither saw the explosive growth in revenue or population that once seemed inevitable.
Their experiences may be a cautionary tale for the smaller communities around the $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant being built in the Greenbrier area of Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, a facility slated to hire 4,000 after it begins production next year.
The town of Vance surrounds Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, which in 1993 became the first automaker to announce plans to locate in Alabama. It began production in 1997. Four years later, in 2001, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama opened its factory in an unincorporated area surrounded by Lincoln.
“We have been disappointed that we have not gotten the commercial growth that we wanted,” said Brenda Morrison, mayor of Vance. She’s a lifetime resident of the Vance area and joined the Town Council in 1996, after an aggressive Mercedes-related annexation effort expanded the town limits to include her home.
“So I’ve been dealing with the Mercedes situation for a long time, and that’s why I ran for office. I knew there was going to be growth, and we wanted to make sure it was positive growth. We also wanted to work with Mercedes,” Morrison said. “They have been a good neighbor. They have helped us when they could.”
Mayor Carroll “Lew” Watson of Lincoln was also mayor when Honda in 1999 advised state officials that it planned to locate a plant there.
“I’m the one that got out and met with the landowners and got the options up,” Watson recalls. “Economic Development called me on a Friday afternoon and said, ‘Can you find 1,500 acres?’ and by Wednesday we had 1,700 acres under option.”
But like Morrison, he’s been disappointed with commercial and population growth.
“We did not see a large increase in the commercial side. We had hoped to see that, but the restaurants and this sort of thing didn’t come,” Watson said.
Because both Lincoln and Vance are hungry for sales-tax revenue, the lack of commercial growth has been a blow. Neither municipality collects property or income taxes, although Vance recently voted to implement a small property tax beginning in October 2021. Both towns benefit from property taxes that have helped their county school systems.
"One of the things it did for Talladega County is the taxes they paid for schools. They don’t publish these numbers anymore, but at one time the plant provided $4 million a year in school taxes," said Calvin Miller, executive director of the Talladega County Economic Development Authority. He lists three new schools built in and near Lincoln, and notes that other schools have been improved.
Land prices
Both mayors attribute the lack of commercial growth in part to landowners with unreasonable expectations.
Watson, who is a certified real estate appraiser, said speculators pushed up land and building prices after the Honda announcement.
“The commercial value prior to the Honda announcement, on good commercial property, was about 80 cents a square foot. Following the Honda announcement, it jumped to $2.50 to $3 per square foot. It was immediate. Land values went from about $1,000 to $1,200 per acre to as much as $5,000 per acre,” he said.
Much of the land was bought by developers, with grand plans of providing homes to the thousands of Honda workers expected to locate in Lincoln.
“There will be speculators who are going to buy land in anticipation of getting a big benefit. Don’t necessarily depend on that. Don’t depend on being able to buy that 500 acres and doubling your money in a few years. It just doesn’t work that way. If you’re expecting big returns through land speculation, you might be better leaving your money in a CD,” he said.
And indeed, the presence of developers with land did not immediately translate to new homes.
“The immediate reaction in the community as far as our homebuilding was, surprisingly, a decline initially. It took us awhile to figure it out, but what was transpiring was that the developers and builders were taken aback. They wanted time to adjust to the new environment. They wanted to know what was going to happen. This was the immediate reaction, a drop. Then interest picked up and we had new subdivisions begin to take place,” Watson said.
Morrison also attributes the lack of commercial development in Vance to recalcitrant landowners.
“To be quite honest, what we’re dealing with is people still think their land is worth more than it actually is. We’ve had family members that have died and then their children took over, and they’re still holding onto the property,” she said. “But some have realized you’re basically going to get fair market value, and if you’re not going to live on it, it’s best to try to do something with it. There is still a lot of vacant property. That’s been some of the problem, but things are beginning to open up.”
Lincoln’s population, about 3,900 in 1999, had climbed to 6,704 by 2018, according to a U.S. Census estimate. Talladega County's population has remained flat, at about 80,000, since before Honda opened.
Despite the slow start, Watson said, homebuilding picked up.
“We had 22 new subdivisions that hit the ground within the first four or five years, after the grand opening of the plant. It really picked up after things got started there,” he said.
Vance’s population, about 250 in 1999, is now about 1,600.
“There’s a ton of industry because of the Mercedes plant, and it has brought jobs galore. We have four subdivisions now, whereas we didn’t basically have any until Mercedes came along. They brought people in from all over the world that wanted to be closer. So we have four major subdivisions right in the town of Vance,” Morrison said.
On a percentage basis, if not in actual numbers, both towns experienced significant population growth. Yet many years after the plants began production, they have still struggled to capture growth in their retail sector.
And it wasn’t for lack of effort. Both towns revised their zoning codes. Watson supervised the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant while the Honda plant was under construction, and Vance installed a sewer system.
“Sewer is gold. That may sound kind of ironic, but if you have sewer you have some bargaining power,” Morrison said.
Tensions
Tiny Vance dramatically increased its footprint through annexation, one of several efforts that put it at loggerheads with the city of Tuscaloosa. The larger city annexed a narrow strip of land along Interstate 20, with its new city limits snaking to a point just outside the Mercedes property.
“Tuscaloosa annexed 16 miles out on the interstate. They brought sewer out here. They service sewer to the Mercedes plant, but we service all around them because we have it annexed in. It was ugly. The first four years we were in office, I can’t tell you how many times we got sued,” she said. “It was bad. It was a David and Goliath situation, and we were definitely David.”
Those tensions, she said, have passed.
“That administration has moved on, and we have a great relationship with (Tuscaloosa Mayor) Walt Maddox,” Morrison said. “He wants to take care of his city and we want to take care of our town.”
--
Suppliers
Lincoln not only missed out on significant retail growth — although Watson said there have been recent prospects — but also on suppliers.
“We did not see a lot of new industry popping up right in the city. We were hoping Honda would generate a lot of suppliers, but that didn’t occur. But it occurred around us,” Watson said.
While he wishes his town could have snagged suppliers, their proximity still benefits residents.
“We have folks living here who got jobs in those plants. It wasn’t all that bad. We did get a benefit. And there were local companies that got work out of Honda — a lot of contract work, a lot of engineering companies, food service, almost across the board. That’s what happened here,” he said.
Miller said it was not happenstance that kept suppliers from locating in Lincoln.
“When Honda first located here, the suppliers didn’t locate really close to the plant because Honda had plans to expand. They didn’t want to compete with their suppliers for labor. So most of their suppliers located away from the plant in surrounding counties to start with,” he said.
The jobs provided by Honda and its suppliers were fortuitous, Miller said. Before Honda arrived, Avondale Mills was one of the county’s largest employers. It closed in 2006.
“Our unemployment rate didn’t go up tremendously. They had over 1,000 people, but the unemployment rate didn’t go up tremendously because of the automotive industry,” Miller said.
Vance has been quite successful attracting suppliers, which has benefited it financially. Legacy Industrial Park, next to Mercedes but inside Vance town limits, is home to Averitt Express, Brose, and several other large Mercedes suppliers. They purchase electricity from Alabama Power, and Vance benefits from taxes on the purchase.
“That helps us tremendously. We’ve gone from no budget, basically couldn’t hardly pay our employees, to a $1.9 million budget, as small as we are,” Morrison said. “That’s significant, but it’s from 1997 to now, more than 20 years.”
The thousands of employees at Mercedes and its suppliers, however, have not attracted retail, and thus have not generated sales taxes. Morrison’s excitement over a Dollar General store in Vance is a reminder of the retail drought in the town. Indeed, driving through Vance, it’s almost the only retail store present.
“We had told the Dollar General representative, ‘If you come it will blow your mind.’ And they came, and it did blow their mind. This Dollar General is the best one in the district. It is covered up,” she said.
In Lincoln, Watson expresses similar enthusiasm over a KFC and a travel center, both of which provide needed revenue, but not much of it.
Both mayors see plainly the cycle they are in. They need more rooftops to attract retail, and more retail to attract new residents. One obstacle to attracting new residents, ironically, is the same transportation infrastructure that appealed to the automakers.
"The larger cities have existing infrastructure and housing markets, and an interstate highway that goes from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa," said Brian Chandler, interim director of Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority. "So people in this area are not as reluctant to get in their car and drive to work. Mercedes and the supplier footprint draw employees from all over."
Both mayors are optimistic, talking enthusiastically about commercial developments they believe are imminent. But they’ve held those expectations since the 1990s.
The delay in commercial growth is particularly disconcerting to Morrison, who watched the frustration of rural residents forced to sell land to make way for the sprawling plant.
“There was a lot of resistance to this. We had people that had lived in the country all their lives. I saw grown men stand up and cry that I knew personally. It was heartbreaking for them to lose their homes,” she said. "The county had the right to condemn their property if need be, but they did work with them. We still have people that are very bitter about it. It’s caused a lot of hard feelings.”
Despite that painful start, the townspeople have enjoyed significant benefits from the plant. She figures more than half of the current residents work at Mercedes or one of its suppliers. And one day, she hopes, the slowly expanding number of rooftops will result in retail growth.
“We’re still hoping that the commercial will come,” said Morrison. “If we can get it, there’s so much we can do for this town. We’ve done a lot. I don’t want to brag, but we’re sitting right now in a brand new town hall that’s less than seven years old. … But my point is God has blessed us, because we have worked with the industries. We have brought in positive growth.
“Not to say we haven’t hit some bumps along the way, because we have hit plenty. But we have prevailed. Hopefully we will continue to do so.”
Her advice to communities expecting to benefit from Mazda Toyota: "Just hang in there, be patient, trust in the good Lord, and go forward."
