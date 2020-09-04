Decatur City Schools’ Extended Day after-school program will begin Tuesday for the 2020-21 academic year, and coordinator Elissa Kennamer Taylor said it will provide structure and normalcy for participating students.
“Kids need consistency with everything going on,” Taylor said. “They know what’s expected (at Extended Day), and so I think that’ll be a comfort for the kids in this time.”
The Extended Day program will be held each school day from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., and snacks are provided for all students. The program costs $40 per week for one child. Taylor said Extended Day will stick to its typical routine despite the COVID-19 pandemic that prevented the program from starting when school resumed Aug. 12.
“We’ll follow our normal routine. The kids come down and they have a snack. We have homework time,” she said.
Taylor said the biggest change to the program will be which games students are allowed to play. She said they’ll play an adapted version of tag where the student being "tagged" isn't touched, and students will play Simon says and other contact-free games rather than the board games they typically use.
Students will still be allowed on playgrounds, but Taylor said they will use hand sanitizer both before and after playing.
Eastwood Elementary Extended Day site leader Rhonda Hopper said she plans to keep the program enjoyable for students despite social distancing requirements.
“The children already know what to expect because they’ve been doing this at school,” Hopper said. “We will still have fun and make it the best year that we can.”
Extended Day runs at six elementary schools in the district: Walter Jackson, Eastwood, Frances Nungester, Chestnut Grove, Julian Harris and Woodmeade.
Taylor said half of the program sites average about 20 students a day, and the other half average between 45 and 50 students a day. She said enrollment may be lower than usual as the program begins for the academic year, since many parents have already secured after-school childcare for their kids, but she expects the numbers to climb as the school year progresses.
Hopper said she's “determined to get (enrollment) built back up because I love our kids and I love our program."
Taylor said the social component of Extended Day will benefit students, especially during a year where social interaction during the school day may be limited in some areas due to COVID-19.
“We do focus on homework, but it’s a lot of play, and a lot of times we try to do learning through play. There’s a lot of interaction… I think it’ll be great in this situation,” Taylor said.
