As president of Families And Children Experiencing Separation (FACES), Julie Murphy, 56, tries to make the Morgan County community aware of the needs of foster children as well as children that are in protective custody.
Her motivation, she said, is simple.
"It’s all about helping the kids. And one of the main things that FACES strives for is to help the kids be kids. ... So, we pay for the children to play (youth) league, pay for school fees. We give them a voucher to go to Martin's for school clothes at the beginning of the year, backpacks filled with school supplies. We do Easter baskets. ...
"What we’re trying to do is take some of the monetary cost off of the foster parents so that they can just be parents to these kids. ... These kids never asked to be in the position they’re in. ... They just want to be loved and have the things the other kids have."
With money it has raised through an annual online auction and a United Way appropriation, FACES provides gift cards to cover immediate needs when children are taken into foster care.
"Most of these children are taken into care with only the bare clothes on their back," she said.
The organization provides a $25 gift card and birthday card on birthdays for the children it serves. Murphy also speaks on behalf of FACES.
"We are making the community more aware that there’s a need and that we have these children. We try to recruit future foster parents. ... There is a big need in the Morgan County area for more foster homes."
A Hartselle resident, Murphy has volunteered with FACES since 1998 and became president around 2004. She said her inspiration to give back to her community came from her mother, who was always helping others with anything they needed, such as food, toys or clothes.
The organization's annual budget is $130,000, and it has only two paid employees.
This interview was edited for clarity and length.
Question: Have you ever personally been impacted by your organization?
Answer: Every one of them (the kids) personally touch me. If you hear the stories, you can’t help but be touched. One of the main stories that got me back in the early 2000s: At 2:30 in the morning, there was a little boy walking down Highway 31, alone. Nobody reported him missing till the next day. When they discovered who he belonged to, he had a smaller brother, too. They were taken into care. The foster mom started noticing that food was going missing out of the pantry. And they were hiding it in their dresser drawers, they were hiding it under their beds; they were hoarding food for the fear of not having it later. And they were 3 and 4 years old. And then seeing them thrive in the foster home, that really got to me.
Q: How does your organization impact the community?
A: As many children as are in foster care, there are that many children in protective service. And what we do, in that regard, is provide things that help the children stay with a family member or a person they are already familiar with. Trying to keep them from being taken into foster care. If the grandmother takes them but they need beds, we can provide the beds. And try to help so that whomever is taking care of them, can do the best they can to take care of them.
Q: Are there any people or stories that stand out to you that show the influence of your organization?
A: We had a mom recently that had had some bad luck and all four of her children were taken into foster care. And she was at a point, she had done everything she was supposed to do to better her life, and FACES was asked if we could help ... make it an easier transition for them to go home. To me, that is what it’s about. Those children were able to be reunited with their mom.
Q: What and when are your fundraisers?
A: Once a year we do a silent auction. It will be completely online this year. We always say we have everything from the kitchen sink to some time at the beach. Last year was a big year — we raised $35,000. It’s not looking that good this year. But the deadline hasn’t come by yet, so hopefully we’ll continue to get donations. We’re asking to know by (Nov. 10), but we can always extend that. The auction starts Nov. 15; the ending date of the auction is Nov. 29. The website is www.facesauction.com.
What we do with Christmas is we have a list that the worker will get with the child or the foster home, and then they just fill it out and tell us what they would like. This is their time to be a kid, is how I see it. Anybody that wants to take on the responsibility (can fulfill the wish lists).
