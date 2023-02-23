FALKVILLE — “I don’t know what to pick,” said the flustered shopper as she walked through the bustling Dutch Oven Bakery in Falkville.
She set aside the cinnamon raisin bread and picked up a pound cake. Other shoppers squeezed past with baskets filled with packets of meat and cheese, fresh bread, cheesecakes, snacks and more.
A few stood patiently in front of the deli counter, waiting on sandwiches with freshly sliced ingredients piled high on pillow-soft sourdough.
Dutch Oven is a family-run bakery that does a brisk walk-in business and ships more than 70,000 pound cakes to stores throughout the region each year.
“We get quite a range of where people come from,” Lloyd Brenneman said, naming Moulton, Hartselle, Decatur and Birmingham. One wholesale customer is from Florence.
“We get a lot of traffic from the four-lane highway out here,” he said of Alabama 157, which is near the business' Evergreen Road location in Falkville.
The owners are Mennonites. Women in modest, long dresses and small white caps work the deli, stock the shelves and check out lines of customers at the popular business in the heart of the Morgan County Mennonite community.
Bakery owner and family patriarch Lowell Brenneman explained that the close-knit religious group relocated from Georgia.
“The church we were with in Georgia had an outreach for a number of families that had moved over and resettled this area,” he said. “We started out in Cullman County, close to Jones Chapel.”
The original church group in Montezuma, Georgia, felt a need to spread out and establish a community somewhere else, he said. They selected a triangle-shaped area with Jones Chapel in Cullman County as the southern point.
“We were the first family to have moved over in ’94. Within six months or so, six families had come over. That’s where the church started from.”
Some Mennonite families settled in the same area, but others moved out toward Moulton. Brenneman lives beside the bakery.
At first, the family-owned bakery made cakes and a church friend delivered them to grocery stores.
“We realized that we needed to, in order to keep up with demand, either add on where we’re at or find something else,” he said. “We were there for about six years before we relocated to where we’re at now.”
They decided to start over and build the custom space they wanted.
Cake orders grew — and grew.
Now the rural bakery cooks about 6,000 pound cakes a month for distribution to retailers. Brenneman isn’t sure where they all end up but thinks at least one grocery chain is on the list. The distribution warehouses are all in Alabama, he said, but the rich, golden cakes have been spotted across state lines.
Cakes and bread
Pound cakes come in tempting flavors like lemon, chocolate, orange-pineapple, cream cheese and a five-flavor mix.
The retail store sells more bread than pound cakes, though. Customers are seen filling shopping carts with the fan-favorite sourdough, plus raisin, jalapeno cheese, bacon cheese and other flavors. Shopping baskets overflow with crunchy snack mixes in flavors like Cajun, sesame and lemon monkey, plus jams, pastries and other goodies.
Dutch Oven makes the baked goods there, along with jams, fudge and some candies. Some items from elsewhere are repackaged.
The bakery has six ovens — two large and four small, Brenneman said. The number of hours that they spend baking bread each day varies, but probably averages six to eight, he said. Some days they work exclusively on other tasks, such as making jam.
“The sourdough bread is by far the most popular, and the cakes,” Brenneman said.
“A lot of pound cakes — or a big part of those — go out to the grocery distribution centers and the grocery stores, but we do sell quite a bit here as well,” he said.
The coconut cake is popular, too, and lately the cheesecakes “have really taken off,” he said.
Brenneman grew up on a dairy farm but was reluctant to start one to support his family because of the big investment required.
“Baking was something we could grow into,” he said. “It’s worked out well.”
The family grew, too. Brenneman and his wife, JoAnn, first had four boys, then five girls. Most work at the bakery or help when they can.
The recipes are similar to what people would make in their own kitchens, he explained, “just on a lot bigger scale.” They don’t add extra preservatives.
Each year, Dutch Oven bakes roughly 35,000 loaves of bread, he said. That requires about 60,000 pounds of flour and 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of eggs (which are purchased in pails).
Religious community
The Mennonite community in the Falkville area includes roughly 35 households, he said, and two churches.
“It’s nothing like Holmes County, Ohio, or anything like that,” Brenneman said. The large Amish community there is a tourist attraction.
And for people who don’t know the difference between the Mennonites and the Amish, “I can see why people get us confused,” he said.
“Technically we would be what you call Amish Mennonite, a hybrid so to speak,” he said.
“It’s more typical of the Amish to do without the modern conveniences,” he patiently explained, saying “it’s not a new question.
“We don’t have television or radio. We do use internet, but it’s filtered.” Clearly they use electricity, because the commercial bakery and attached store are well-lit and modern.
Dutch Oven Bakery is located at 1205 Evergreen Road in Falkville, just off Alabama 157. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The store closes for roughly two weeks each January.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.