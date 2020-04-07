A kindergartner with "a heart of gold" was killed along with her father and younger sister in a house fire Sunday morning just east of Falkville.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Quentin Heath Ryan, 47, and his daughters Chelsea, 7, and Kylee, 3, died in the blaze. He said an official cause of death hasn't been determined.
Crews received emergency calls at 6:38 a.m. for the 1900 block of Morgan County 55 East. The home was across the street from J.J.’s Grocery.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire but hasn't speculated on the cause.
“There’s nothing I can add,” State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen said. “It’s under investigation.”
Ebenezer Fire and Rescue Chief Seth Pillow said the fire was “fully involved” when responders arrived on the scene at 6:50 a.m.
“I don’t know how long it had been burning, but it appeared to have been burning for a long time,” he said.
Chelsea was a kindergarten student at Falkville Elementary.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said the school system plans to have a memorial for the victims when schools resume in-person learning. Statewide, schools have moved to alternative forms of learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Falkville Elementary principal Jill Brown said Chelsea was one of the smartest kindergartners at the school.
“She was special. She loved coming to school,” Brown said. “She had a heart of gold and was so smart.
“She was one of the kids that you want to have a classroom full of.”
Brown added that Chelsea almost always wore a smile.
“Chelsea was full of spunk, spirit and sass,” Brown said. “She was independent, smart and a very special little girl to all that knew her.”
Hopkins said that the school system will assist parents and children who knew the family. Grief counselors will be available to help remotely.
“We are going to provide resources for the parents and students,” he said. “We may have parents who want to talk to their children about their young classmate. We are here to help, virtually of course, or over the phone if needed.”
Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle said it will handle the arrangements for Quentin, Chelsea and Kylee Ryan.
