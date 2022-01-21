The Town of Falkville will receive a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state for drainage improvements in an area bounded by East Pike Road, East Pine Street, Patton Street and Douglas Road.
“We’ve had drainage issues on that side of town — on Highway 55 near East Pike Road — for years,” Falkville mayor Ken Winkles said. “We will be able to clear up the issues with this money. This grant along with the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant of $98,000 will help us complete the whole project.”
Falkville is one of more than 50 Alabama towns, cities and counties receiving a total of $18.2 million through the CDBG program, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
