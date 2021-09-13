FALKVILLE — A Falkville man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting was reported in Falkville just before midnight Friday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Morgan County sheriff's investigators charged Thomas Dale Chapman, 58, with murder in the shooting death of Isaac Keola Rodgers, 31, of Holly Pond. Rodgers was dead at the scene of a single gunshot wound, according to Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Chapman was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked and is being held on a $150,000 bond. It marks the county's 23rd homicide of 2021, according to authorities.
Morgan County 911, Falkville Police, Falkville Fire and Rescue, Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department and LifeGuard EMS also assisted the Morgan Sheriff Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.