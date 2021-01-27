A Falkville man is facing charges involving rape of a minor at a residence in Decatur, according to Decatur police.
Police on Tuesday arrested Trenton Turner Reed, 26, 2176 W. Lacon Road, and charged him with second-degree rape, first-degree burglary and obstructing justice by providing a false name to authorities.
Reed was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,052,500.
Police said they responded to a domestic violence call on Jan. 19, and the investigation identified Reed as a suspect.
