FALKVILLE — The approximately 100 Falkville residents evacuated after a hazardous chemical began leaking from a tanker truck were able to return to their homes about 1:30 a.m. today.
The evacuation Wednesday night covered a half-mile radius of the leak on Morgan County 55, and traffic also was detoured temporarily on a stretch of Interstate 65.
There were no known injuries, authorities said.
Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said a commercial driver pulled his truck into the Marathon fuel station on Morgan County 55 just off I-65 about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and informed authorities his tanker was leaking anhydrous ammonia, a toxic chemical used as a fertilizer component.
“Decatur Hazmat team was at the scene in less than 30 minutes and was able to close a leaky valve on the tanker,” said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman. He said it took at least another hour for the dangerous chemical cloud to dissipate.
“We evacuated everybody within a half-mile radius of the station,” Winkles said. “Some of the truckers at Love’s (truck stop) were asleep. We woke them up and had them move away. Many residents stayed at the Town Hall until they were allowed back home. They all seemed to be glad to be safe.”
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed off I-65 from the Lacon to Thompson Road exits until the hazardous situation had ended about 4½ hours later, Swafford said. He said the state troopers took over the road closure. He said traffic was rerouted to U.S. 31 to keep vehicles safely away.
“The truck has been quarantined,” Winkles said. “The truck driver pulled into an isolated portion of the parking lot at the station to keep his truck away from the other vehicles.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anhydrous ammonia is a pungent gas with suffocating fumes that is used as a fertilizer.
When exposed to humans, it can rapidly cause dehydration and severe burns if it combines with water in the body. Symptoms can include breathing difficulty, irritation of the eyes, nose or throat and burns or blisters. Exposure to high concentrations can lead to death, the CDC website said.
According to the Fertilizer Institute, handling anhydrous ammonia requires personal protective equipment and special training and refresher sessions for its handlers.
The Falkville Volunteer Fire Department was still at the scene at 10 a.m. today, Winkles said.
Other agencies responding to the scene were Falkville Police Department, Hartselle Police Department, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Morgan County Emergency Management Agency.
“All of the departments worked really well together,” Winkles said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.