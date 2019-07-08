VINEMONT — The funeral for a Falkville woman killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday will be today.
Shelly Dawn Woods, 47, was killed when her 2001 Nissan Pathfinder ran off Cullman County 1435 and overturned about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cullman Times. The report said Alabama state troopers said the accident happened about six miles north of Vinemont.
The report said Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with memorial service to begin at 6 p.m. at the Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
