World renowned biologist and Harvard professor Edward O. Wilson, who died Sunday in Massachusetts at age 92, remembered his brief stay in Decatur as a time of learning and as his entryway into the workforce.
“When I was in Decatur, I was building up my knowledge of natural history,” Wilson said in a 2019 interview.
Wilson was born in Birmingham in 1929 and made his way to Decatur in the mid-1940s, continuing his study of insects. His father worked as a traveling auditor, leading Wilson to attend 16 schools in 11 years. He was in Decatur about a year and part of the class of 1946.
Sara Long, one of Wilson’s former teachers at Decatur High, remembered him as a “small, quiet boy with glasses" in a 1979 Decatur Daily interview. Long said Wilson was completely unabashed and, even at a young age, was “bent on doing his own thing.”
Long taught Wilson in her Latin II, or Caesar, class.
“He wanted to leave his footprints on the sands of time in that class,” Long said in '79. “One day, he suddenly announced, ‘Let my voice ring out in the parting chapters of Caesar.'”
Wilson used $10 that he earned from delivering newspapers for The Decatur Daily to purchase his first book on ants, according to a 1991 Decatur Daily article.
It was this fascination with ants that inspired him to write a book called “The Ants.” The book, published in 1990, is a study of the anatomy, physiology, social organization, ecology, and natural history of ants that both he and fellow Harvard biologist Bert Holldobler wrote.
Wilson and Holldobler received the Pulitzer Prize for non-fiction in 1991. Wilson received the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in 1979 for his book “On Human Nature.”
Wilson said teachers told him that he had the highest IQ in his graduating class at Decatur High — then known as Riverside High School.
He remembered Decatur as a quaint little city with several abandoned farms which served as a work space as he studied ecosystems in north Alabama. He arrived in Decatur from Brewton during the summer of 1945 to begin his senior year at Decatur High.
“There was one main street (in Decatur), and I remember very well there was nice countryside around it,” Wilson said in the 2019 interview recorded by Jack Orr, a Decatur High student at the time who was working part time for The Daily. “The farmers abandoned the countryside to serve in (World War II). There were also lots of abandoned orchards that I would go to, to watch birds and collect butterflies.”
He had loved studying butterflies and other insects since he was 9 years old living in Washington, D.C.
“From reading National Geographic to visiting the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and collecting butterflies, I just decided right then and there that I wanted to spend a life in nature and becoming an expert on insects,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he did not participate in any extracurricular activities while he was a student at Decatur High, but said he loved taking theater class.
“I loved theater, but I can’t memorize a line of two or three words without forgetting them so I escaped that,” Wilson said.
Wilson said in 2019 that he decided to pursue the workforce in Decatur rather than participate in extracurricular activities in school so he could help pay for college expenses.
“I had a paper route for The Decatur Daily and a job in a drug store down in the middle of town,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he willingly quit his job at the drug store because the man who had previously held the job had gotten back from serving in World War II and had asked for his job back.
“I then went down and got a job as a store clerk for a department store a little farther down the street, on the main drag of Decatur,” Wilson said. “Then, I got a very good job at the end of the summer as an office boy at a steel mill over there.”
Wilson never forgot what a manager of the steel mill told him as he informed him of his resignation so he could attend the University of Alabama in the fall of 1946.
“He said to me, ‘You don’t have to go to the university. You’re doing very well here and if you stay here you’ll go far. After all, you have a high school diploma.”
Wilson said during that time, it was a big achievement just to have a high school diploma.
Wilson earned bachelor's and master's degrees in biology at Alabama and a doctorate in biology from Harvard University. He began teaching at Harvard in 1956.
In the 2019 interview, Wilson said he had conversations with his students at Harvard for many years with intentions of empowering them and hoping to see them follow in similar footsteps.
“Whatever you do, pick something you will be extraordinary at,” Wilson would say.
