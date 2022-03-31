Area families confronted with the highest inflation in four decades are being forced to limit their spending to the essentials and find creative ways to cut costs, steps an economist said should be supplemented with careful household budgets and comparison shopping.
Decatur resident Decia Brown, with a family of five, has been especially shocked at the increase in food prices. Brown shops at Sam’s Club every two weeks and said her family's expenditures on groceries have skyrocketed.
“We used to be able to get out of (Sam’s) with the things we needed for like $200 to $300. Now it’s getting to where it’s almost $400 to $500,” Brown said.
Brown is not alone. In its most recent monthly report, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that consumer inflation increased 7.9% for the 12 months ending in February. That's a 40-year high, and it doesn't account for the dramatic run-up in gas, oil and wheat prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. For the 12 months ending in February, grocery prices increased 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981.
Brown first noticed the price of meat, eggs and milk increasing at the beginning of the year. She said she used to be able to get a dozen eggs for less than a dollar and now they are at least $1.50.
The increase in food prices, Brown said, has made her look for alternative snacks and meals that are cheaper. Brown also is making some food items that she once bought.
“I’m trying to make my own bread," she said. "I already have everything, so that’s one way I can kind of save money.”
Brown said her family does not follow a written budget due to continuously changing costs.
“Every two weeks when my husband gets paid, we kind of have to look at where we are with prices, from gas to groceries," she said. "We have certain bills that are set, but with prices fluctuating, we don’t really feel like we can have a concrete number, because it’s changing.”
With the extra cost of food and gas prices rising, Brown said her family is cutting back on activities outside the home.
“With summer coming up, (we are) really thinking, we know this is the big list of things we wanted to do for the summer, but … we may have to be around home a little bit more,” she said. “We’re just trying to be more mindful of how we can manage and be more mindful of how we’re spending and how we’re using it so we can still try to do some of those fun things.”
Bill Wilkes, professor of economics at Athens State University, said the current inflation is due in large part to the economy trying to rebuild itself after the pandemic and the labor market trying to recover.
Knowing the cause of the inflation, however, does nothing to alleviate the financial squeeze it presents for families.
“Try to be more conservative in your spending and be more aware of other prices you could get that might be substitutes for the ones that you are seeing the greatest increase in,” Wilkes suggested.
People should look at what they need and not what they want, Wilkes said.
Wilkes said budgets are important. “Every person and family should have a budget so they’re aware of the money that they’re bringing in and where the money is being spent.”
Wilkes noted that the Federal Reserve is raising benchmark interest rates in an effort to curb inflation.
Earlier this month, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points. It then signaled that it could add another 0.5% to the interest rate in May and continue raising rates until they’ve risen a cumulative 2.5 percentage points by the end of the year.
"That will make it more expensive to borrow money, which should have the effect of cutting back on (debt-financed) spending,” Wilkes said, limiting the gap between demand and supply.
Tiara Turner, social worker for the Salvation Army, helps the families in their transitional housing create budgets. She has had to adjust those budgets due to inflation.
“Each budget is individualized per family. We take an assessment of their needs … and we look at the necessities from greatest priority to the lowest priority. That’s how we know how to shift the money,” Turner said.
“Sometimes we have to cut out the things that they like to do, in order to have the things they need to survive.”
Ashley Boyd, executive director of the Committee on Church Cooperation, said the organization does not offer financial counseling, but volunteers will still talk to people about their budgets.
“When people come in, we will talk to them a little bit about their budgets and things we offer that they can get here instead of having to go out and purchase it,” Boyd.
The cost of food orders for the CCC’s food pantry have increased. People are allowed to come by every three months for food. Boyd said it used to be $160 worth of groceries per family, but now the cost is closer to $200.
Brandi Badgett, from Caddo, has a family of seven and said she has noticed about a 30% increase in the cost of her groceries.
“Fruits and vegetables, so far, haven’t been that bad. But meats have definitely been more expensive and just harder to find,” she said.
Meat, Badgett said, has increased in price by 30% to 50%.
“Luckily, we have friends who raise cattle for beef, so we got a cow about six months ago,” she said.
With increased prices, Badgett said, the family will be staying home more. Badgett bought a family pass to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, but she said due to the increased cost of food and gas, they will not use it very often.
Badgett said she had hoped to use the extra money she is now spending for food “to pay down our mortgage faster. But we probably won’t be able to do that, or at least as much as we were hoping to.”
Badgett and her family have protected themselves from some of the effects of inflation. Badgett has a garden, does canning, and owns ducks and chickens to supply them with eggs.
“It helps supplement," she said. "We try to be self-sufficient, kind of, and just live below our means.”
Badgett also buys her food in bulk.
