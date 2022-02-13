HARTSELLE — A family of seven has a new home in Hartselle after it was dedicated Sunday by Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County.
Brandon Swopes, his wife, Keunna, and their five children will live in the new 1,375-square-foot ranch-style house on Homeplace Avenue Southeast that they helped build.
Construction began during the fall of 2021.
“It’s been a longer wait than normal just because of (COVID-19),” said Lydia Beck, family services coordinator of Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County.
Read more about the Swopes family in Tuesday's print edition and on decaturdaily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.