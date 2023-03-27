D230326 demolition JN01.JPG
Demolition of the former Brookhaven Middle School continues Friday on its north end where only part of the gym and bleachers remain standing. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

The demolition of the old Brookhaven Middle School moved to its north end last week where the gym stood, and a statement from 3M said the process of removing the building and "creating an interim green space” could be complete in midsummer.

