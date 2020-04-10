Alabama’s 33,000-member agriculture workforce continues to operate as essential, but the coronavirus has impacted how much some will get paid for their work.
“Crops still have to get in the ground, cattle have to be doctored,” said Brady Ragland, a commodity director for Alabama Farmers Federation. “Those activities have to go on.”
Some agriculture enterprises such as cattle auctions have shifted online where possible because of the coronavirus. But even before the pandemic, farmers were bracing for a tough year.
“Farm income is expected to be considerably lower,” Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate said last week. “Commodity prices including cotton, corn, milk and live cattle have fallen significantly. The coronavirus outbreak has affected commodity prices across the board and is likely to do so for several months.”
Cotton prices have fallen 25% since early February, Pate said. Live cattle are off 16%. Milk and corn prices are down 11%.
“Even though demand from consumers is up for some agriculture products, prices remain low,” Pate said.
Pate said the $2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump late last month should provide some relief to Alabama farmers. The USDA was issued $9.5 billion in emergency COVID-19 response funding to support impacted farmers, including producers of specialty crops, producers that supply local food systems and livestock producers, Pate said. Additionally, there will be a replenishing to the Commodity Credit Corporation’s borrowing authority by $14 billion, which will give the USDA resources to continue 2018 Farm Bill programs and other USDA programs uninterrupted.
Low prices have Alabama row crop farmers making decisions now about what and how much they’ll plant, Ragland said. Cattle farmers who had planned to sell in late April now have to decide if they’ll “take what they can get” or keep feeding their animals and hope for a better price later.
Meanwhile, farm families are impacted by coronavirus-forced closures, including schools, just like anyone else, Ragland said.
“It’s a little harder to ride in a tractor with a 5-year-old for several hours,” he said.
Asked if overseas agriculture trade will be impacted, Pate said he participates in weekly COVID-19 conference calls with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.
“Phase one of the China trade deal has begun to happen and that will help,” Pate said about January agreement that China would import more U.S. goods, including agricultural products. Alabama groups in January praised the agreement as a better deal for local farmers.
--
No shortages in the pipeline
Pate and Ragland both said there is no shortage of food and the empty shelves and meat cases at grocers recently are a result of demand, not a problem with the supply chain.
Because dine-in restaurants, hotels, universities and schools — places that normally feed a lot of people every day — have closed, all that consumer demand now falls on stores.
“What you’re seeing is a shift in logistics,” Ragland said.
