Record-breaking high temperatures are expected for the area through Thursday, and cattle and soybean farmers are feeling the effects of drought conditions.
Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft of the National Weather Service in Huntsville said the area reached a record 98 degrees about 4 p.m. Tuesday, surpassing the old mark of 95 set in 1954.
She said high temperatures are expected to reach into the high 90s the next two days.
“Our previous records have highs in the lower to mid 90s,” said fellow NWS Meteorologist Katie Magee.
Today’s record high is 94, set in 1926. Thursday’s record high is 94, set in 1911.
“It’ll probably be next week before we get back to normal temperatures,” Magee said.
She said Saturday’s forecast calls for highs to be 88 or 89.
Despite drought conditions over the Valley, Gerry Thompson, regional extension agent for animal sciences and forages for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, said Alabama consumers shouldn’t see higher meat prices at the grocery store anytime soon.
“Typically, the calves (in Alabama) are hauled to the Midwest to be fed out,” he said. “That is where the corn is, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, the panhandle of Texas, and where the processing plants are. A drought here could affect the supply of calves to the Midwest but not likely the price. I suspect a pound of beef in Alabama will be about the same price as a pound of beef in Nebraska.”
He said it is already being felt in the wallets of area cattle farmers, though.
“(The drought) is significant enough that cattle producers will need to make changes that will cost them money,” Thompson said. “It is causing overgrazing and ponds to dry up.”
He said it typically takes about three bales of hay per cow to feed them for the 100-day winter months. That number per head would likely rise to five or more, Thompson said.
“Some usually start feeding cows Dec. 1, but with the drought we are seeing Oct. 1. That’s two months early,” he said. “The most important part of raising cattle is feeding them in the winter. The drought is causing producers to dip into their inventory or purchase additional hay to make up for the shortage. The cost of producing (cattle) went up, but they are not getting paid more at the market. The profit margin is already tight.”
He said a bale of hay costs between $25 and $50 depending on its size and quality.
Another long-term effect from the drought is the fescue is being damaged and will take longer to recover its carbohydrate reserve, Thompson added.
“The cool season grasses are not growing because of the heat and dry condition. The dominant grass here is fescue and it’s not growing. It looks sad,” he said.
Lawrence County cattle farmer Mitchell Henry said last week he has already started feeding hay because of the lack of grass in the pasture.
Thompson called the current dry spell “more intense” than the lingering drought of 2016 that didn’t see rainfall in some portions of the area from early June to late November. “Effects of a drought last longer than the drought itself,” he said.
Several tree experts said the 2016 drought and high winds on April 3, 2018, led to more than 100 older towering oaks and hackberry trees falling on houses in Decatur.
The National Drought Monitor listed the 2016 drought as a D-4 "exceptional drought." When the latest monitor reading comes out Thursday, Thompson said he expects it to be D-2 "severe drought."
Landon Marks, another regional extension agent, said the grass in the pastures is disappearing because of the dry conditions.
“Horse owners will have to look outside of the pasture for additional feed, most likely alfalfa pellets,” he said. “Rain is all about timeliness. September and October are the state’s driest months. Parts of Jackson County haven’t had any rain since July. Ponds need rain about every two weeks. This drought is a recipe for disasters for farmers who are overstocked with cattle. If they’ve cheated trying to get extra heads in the pasture, this year they’re going to pay.”
Andy Page, regional crops extension agent, said the heat is hurting late-planted soybean, but cotton and corn are looking good.
“Cotton got the rain it needed to load up the bolls before the drought hit,” he said. “And about all of the corn is out of the field by now.”
Page said the drought has postponed winter wheat planting.
“We need a steady rain of 1 to 2 inches across two or three days to really make a difference.”
The National Weather Service said it could happen early next week.
“The area has a 20 to 30% chance of rain Sunday and Monday,” Magee said. She added Monday’s high is forecast for 81 and Tuesday’s is 77.
