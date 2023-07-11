Recent summer showers are putting farmers at ease as they maneuver through a hot growing season, but they remain concerned about potential insect damage.
“The rain has done wonderful for the corn. Corn loves rain so we have a bumper crop of corn,” said Chris Sharp of Sharp Farms in Priceville. “Everything is growing really well. We don't have to irrigate like we normally do.”
Sharp said she and her son, Joshua, grow corn, tomatoes, okra, squash and green beans to sell at local farmers markets.
Other farmers agree they're having good harvests. Brent Shaw, a fourth generation farmer and owner of Shaw Farms in Tanner, said his crops are doing well.
“We’re very blessed to have pretty adequate rainfall. Heat has been an issue, but we have been blessed with a few pop-up showers. As long as we continue with rainfall, the corn crop looks above average for us,” said Shaw. “Corn has had 90% to 95% of the water it needed, and cotton is doing well, soybeans are doing well. So for us we are looking at an average to above-average crop.”
Shaw said his farm has invested heavily into soybeans this year planting around 2,500 acres of the crop. Shaw Farms also planted 1,000 acres of cotton, 900 of corn and another 900 for wheat.
“Last year we were so dry we ran out all but two of our deep water wells. All of our shallow wells, blue springs and creeks, we ran out of water in July,” said Shaw. “This year we are still holding good. Our water table is holding strong because of the winter rains.”
Marilyn Champion of Champion Farms in Falkville said the rain has helped water some of the crops they can't irrigate.
“We needed the rain for our corn and our peas because we can’t water those. Even though we irrigate 80% of what we have, we can't irrigate corn, peas and turnip greens,” said Champion. “But since it has gotten hot, peas are something we really need the rain for.”
Champion said her farm plants “a little of everything” including tomatoes, corn, peas, turnip greens, peaches, cantaloupe, peppers and green beans.
Brett Crow, county extension coordinator for the Alabama Cooperative Extension, said the extension system also expects to see a bump in corn production from the rain. He said they expect to see from 140 to 150 bushels per acre. According to Crow, that would be an increase from last year.
However, the weather has also played an adverse role in farming practices this season. Crow said that because of the late rain in June and into July the dry harvest time for wheat had been pushed back by about a month. Crow said this can cause farmers to plant soybeans later in the year and if there are not enough warm months the soybeans could fail to reach full maturity before harvest time.
Crow also said that farmers in the area were having more insect problems with cotton than in recent years.
Champion said weather is always an uncertainty for farming.
"In the past years we’ve struggled with too much rain or not enough rain," she said. "The weather has got a big issue on it. You can have a good year and a bad year but that's how farming is, it’s a gamble. Every year is going to be different so a lot of it is the weather.”
Shaw said he has also been having issues with the heat and the summer showers that follow.
“Oh, it’s been tough. We have had more of what I call average weather. What we used to get is these pop-up intense thunderstorms where you get a little bit of hail, some wind damage, we haven’t seen that in years and this year we are,” said Shaw. “We have had some minor incidents with hail damage, but we have had a lot of wind damage. We were putting two new roofs on barns (recently), and I’ll tell you it’s hot. It is definitely hard on labor and all of us when the heat index is 100 degrees.”
Heat has not had a massive effect on crops, but it can make crops ripen faster, according to Shaw. He also said he was having an issue with insects developing resistance to his pesticides.
“Insect pressure, especially in cotton, this is one of the worst years I have ever seen in terms of plant bugs. This year we are starting to see some resistance with the plant bug in our cotton that we have not seen in the past. Some of our property has already been sprayed three times for plant bugs and we seem to be losing the battle here,” said Shaw.
“... We are losing 10% to 20% of our crop and we’re spraying them every 10 days.”
Kris White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said randomness in the weather is normal during the summer months.
“In the summer there are these small driving mechanisms that tend to generate precipitation. In winter there are much bigger driving mechanisms allowing for not a lot of variation. Because of those smaller driving mechanisms it can be spread greatly unevenly across the region,” said White. “There will be places that get five or six inches and 10 miles away there can be someone who didn't get anything.”
According to the weather service, the Decatur-Huntsville area has received varying amounts of rainfall during this growing season. In June, it received an average of 3 inches of rain. However, some parts of Morgan County like Somerville and Hartselle got more than 5 inches. In May, the area received 3 inches of rain with some parts of eastern Morgan County getting 4 or 5 inches. In April, the area received 2.5 inches with some parts reaching up to 3.5 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.