ARRESTS
• Charles David Greenway, 37, Enterprise; intent to distribute cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,800. (Somerville police)
• Tyler Keith Morgan, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dexter Renardo Usher, 53, Atlanta; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Brian Keith Whitaker, 40, Holly Pond; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kayleigh Heather Darling, 32, Old Hickory, Tennessee; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Hans Dickens, 47, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Robert Eugene Davis, 51, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Decatur police)
• Alicia Thompson 28, Summertown, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Somerville police)
• Jeffrey Scott Owens; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (ALEA)
• Jeremy Justin Encardes; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (ALEA)
• Jeremy Durand Jones; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (ALEA)
• Patrick Eugene Kirby; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (ALEA)
• Anthony Ray Pullum; five counts of possession of child pornography; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (ALEA)
• Leah Eastup, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth Vinyard, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Joshua Allen, Athens; first-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Terry Cline, Athens; first-degree assault, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronald Flick, homeless; two counts of failing to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Steven Weaver, Elkmont; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Usery, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
