ARRESTS
• Derrick Dewayne Williams, 34, 100 E. Sanderfer Road, No. 158, Athens; obstructing justice using false ID; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Delton Lee Garrison, 48, 230 Porter Circle, Lacey’s Spring; breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Colby Melson, 35, 5 Joyce Road, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jessie Maria Xue, 39, 1108 Harrison Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Nakeisha Danielle Jones, 45, 210 Sixth Ave. N.W., Decatur; fraudulent use of credit card; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Austin Patrick Barcoe, 18, 13373 Newby Plantation Lane, Athens; second-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27456 McLemore Circle, Harvest; drug trafficking; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Donyale Wooten, 54, 727 S.W. Larkwood Circle; Hartselle; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
